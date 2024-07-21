ADVERTISEMENT

Israel says it intercepts missile fired from Yemen, Houthis say they targeted Eilat

Published - July 21, 2024 01:15 pm IST

The latest exchange between Israel and Iran-backed Houthis followed a strike on Saturday by Israeli fighter jets on Houthi military targets near Yemen’s Hodeidah port

Reuters

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Israeli air defences intercepted a surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen on July 21, the military said, and Yemen's Houthi movement said it had targeted the Israeli Red Sea city of Eilat with multiple missiles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Israeli military said its Arrow 3 missile defence system had shot down the projectile before it crossed into Israeli territory.

Before the interception, air raid sirens had sounded in Eilat, sending residents running for shelter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest exchange between Israel and Iran-backed Houthis followed a strike on Saturday by Israeli fighter jets on Houthi military targets near Yemen's Hodeidah port that killed at least three people and wounded 87.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

That airstrike was in response to a long-range drone launched by the Houthis that hit the centre of Tel Aviv on Friday, killing one man and wounding four others.

The strike on Yemen, which Israeli officials said came after more than 200 Houthi attacks on Israel, underlined fears that the Gaza war, triggered by the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, could spiral into a regional conflict.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US