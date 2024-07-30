GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Israel says it has struck Beirut targeting Hezbollah commander accused in deaths of 12 children and teens

A Hezbollah official and the group’s TV station said that an Israeli airstrike hit Hezbollah’s stronghold south of Beirut on July 30 evening, causing damage.

Updated - July 30, 2024 11:52 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 11:44 pm IST

AP
People gather near a site hit by what security sources said was a strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon July 30, 2024.

People gather near a site hit by what security sources said was a strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Israel’s military said Tuesday it carried out a strike on Beirut targeting the militant commander allegedly behind the deaths of 12 children and teens in a rocket attack on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights over the weekend.

Israel has blamed the rocket attack on the Hezbollah militant group, which has denied any role in the Saturday attack. “Hezbollah crossed a red line,” Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant posted on the platform X shortly after Tuesday’s strike.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not immediately release a statement, but minutes after the strike sent a photo of the Prime Minister with his national security advisor and other officials.

Israel says it hit around 10 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, killed one fighter

A Hezbollah official and the group’s TV station said that an Israeli airstrike hit Hezbollah’s stronghold south of Beirut on Tuesday evening, causing damage.

The airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburb of Haret Hreik damaged several buildings but it was not immediately clear if any Hezbollah official was hit, the Hezbollah official said on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The strike hit an apartment building next to a hospital, collapsing half of the targeted building. The hospital sustained minor damages, while the surrounding streets were littered with debris and broken glass.

Israeli officials say they seek to avoid all-out war in Lebanon retaliation

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that the airstrike in the southern Beirut suburb was carried out with a drone that launched three rockets.

The last time Israel targeted Beirut was in January, when an airstrike killed a top Hamas official, Saleh Arouri. That strike was the first time Israel had hit Beirut since the 34-day war between Israel and Hezbollah in the summer of 2006.

