Israel says Iran has fired missiles, warns residents to take shelter

Updated - October 01, 2024 10:52 pm IST - Jerusalem

AP
Rockets fly in the sky, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from Tel Aviv on October 1, 2024.

Rockets fly in the sky, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from Tel Aviv on October 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Israeli military said on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) that Iran has fired missiles at Israel, and air raid sirens sounded across the country as residents were ordered to remain close to bomb shelters.

People take shelter during an air raid siren, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel in central Israel on October 1, 2024.

People take shelter during an air raid siren, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel in central Israel on October 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Israel and the United States have warned there would be severe consequences if Iran attacks.

The orders to shelter in place were sent to Israelis’ mobile phones and announced on national television. TV stations reported sirens in parts of Jerusalem as well as central Israel.

Israel-Hezbollah war: Live updates

The alerts were sounded after a day of rocket and missile attacks from Lebanon, and as Israel said it had begun limited ground operations in southern Lebanon.

Iran says it has launched ballistic missiles at Israel

Meanwhile, Iran said it has launched dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel. The claim came in a statement read aloud on state television on Tuesday (October 1, 2024). The statement warned that “if Israel responds militarily to this operation, it will face a harsher response”. 

Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire pounded southern Lebanese villages where people were ordered to evacuate, and Hezbollah militants responded by firing a barrage of rockets into Israel. There was no immediate word on casualties as fighting intensified and concerns of a wider regional war grew.

A senior White House official warned of “severe consequences” should Iran launch a ballistic missile against Israel. U.S. ships and aircraft are positioned in the region to assist Israel in the event of an attack from Iran. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari also warned of consequences if Iran fired missiles into Israel.

He urged the public to stay close to sheltered areas. “The Iranian strike could be widespread. Following Home Front Command guidelines can save lives,” he said.

Published - October 01, 2024 10:38 pm IST

