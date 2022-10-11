Israel says 'historic' sea border deal struck with Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. File | Photo Credit: AP

Israel’s Prime Minister said on October 11, 2022 that the country has reached an “historic agreement” with neighbouring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations.

Premier Yair Lapid called the deal an “historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border.”

The agreement is expected to enable additional natural gas production in the Mediterranean. Lebanon hopes gas exploration will help lift its country out of its spiraling economic crisis.

Lebanon and Israel have been officially at war since Israel’s creation in 1948 and both countries claim some 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea.