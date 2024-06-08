ADVERTISEMENT

Israel rescues 4 hostages kidnapped in October 7 Hamas attack

Published - June 08, 2024 04:37 pm IST - JERUSALEM

The Israeli Army said it rescued Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv in an operation in Nuseirat

Supporters and family members of hostages, who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas, react as they walk towards a medical centre after the military said that Israeli forces have rescued four hostages alive from the central Gaza Strip on June 08, 2024, in Ramat Gan, Israel. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Israel said on June 8 it rescued four hostages who were kidnapped in a Hamas-led attack on October 7.

The Army said it rescued Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40, in a complex special daytime operation in Nuseirat.

Israel Army recovers bodies of three more hostages in Gaza

The hostages were rescued in two separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat, it said.

Hamas kidnapped some 250 hostages during its attack on southern Israel on October 7. About half were released in a weeklong cease-fire in November.

Israel says more than 130 hostages remain, with about a quarter of those believed dead, and divisions are deepening in the country over the best way to bring them home.

The operation on June 8 is the largest recovery of alive hostages since the war erupted, bringing the total of rescued captives to seven.

