Israel rescues 4 hostages kidnapped in October 7 Hamas attack

Israel said on June 8 it rescued four hostages who were kidnapped in a Hamas-led attack on October 7.

The Army said it rescued Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40, in a complex special daytime operation in Nuseirat.

The hostages were rescued in two separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat, it said.

Hamas kidnapped some 250 hostages during its attack on southern Israel on October 7. About half were released in a weeklong cease-fire in November.

Israel says more than 130 hostages remain, with about a quarter of those believed dead, and divisions are deepening in the country over the best way to bring them home.

The operation on June 8 is the largest recovery of alive hostages since the war erupted, bringing the total of rescued captives to seven.

