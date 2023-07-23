Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu taken to hospital for heart procedure, placed under sedation

July 23, 2023 05:24 am | Updated 05:24 am IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said early on July 23 that he was undergoing a procedure to receive a pacemaker.

In a short statement, Mr. Netanyahu's office said Israel's leader would be placed under sedation. A top deputy, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, was to stand in for him.

The procedure comes one week after Mr. Netanyahu was hospitalised for what his office described as dehydration.

Mr. Netanyahu's office made the announcement as Israel faces widespread street protests over Mr. Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul plan. The plan has triggered months of protests, with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets on July 22 night to demonstrate against it ahead of a key parliament vote on July 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Levin is the mastermind of the overhaul plan.

Mr. Netanyahu's office said the Prime Minister would receive the pacemaker at Israel's Sheba Hospital, where he was treated last week as well.

It gave few other details but quoted Mr. Netanyahu as saying, “The efforts to reach a wide agreement are continuing.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.