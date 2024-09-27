Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu warns Iran that Israel can strike anywhere

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran on Friday (September 27, 2024) that it will strike if it is hit first and said his country can reach any part of the cleric-run state.

“I have a message for the tyrants of Tehran. If you strike us, we will strike you,” Mr. Netanyahu told the UN General Assembly.

“There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach, and that’s true of the entire Middle East.”

Mr. Netanyahu said that “Hamas has got to go” and would have no role in the reconstruction of Gaza as he vowed to fight until “total victory.”

“If Hamas stays in power, it will regroup... and attack Israel again and again and again... So Hamas has got to go,” Mr. Netanyahu said to diplomats gathered at the UN’s New York headquarters.

