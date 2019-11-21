International

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicted on corruption charges

A woman walks past a banner depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the words “Crime Minister” outside the Justice Ministry in Jerusalem October 3, 2019.

A woman walks past a banner depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the words “Crime Minister” outside the Justice Ministry in Jerusalem October 3, 2019.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Israel’s longest-serving premier could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of bribery and a maximum three-year term for fraud and breach of trust.

Israel’s attorney-general indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges on November 21, heightening uncertainty over who will ultimately lead a country mired in political chaos after two inconclusive elections this year.

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit announced the decision, the first of its kind against a serving Israeli Prime Minister, in a statement and said the charges included bribery, breach of trust and fraud.

Mr. Netanyahu, who has denied wrongdoing in three corruption cases, is under no legal obligation to resign after being charged. He was due to make a statement at 2 a.m. IST on November 22.

Police recommended in February that Mr. Mandelblit file criminal charges against the right-wing prime minister in the long-running investigations dubbed Cases 1000, 2000 and 4000.

Mr. Netanyahu is suspected of wrongfully accepting $264,000 worth of gifts, which prosecutors said included cigars and champagne, from tycoons and of dispensing favours in alleged bids for improved coverage by Israel’s biggest selling newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, and the Walla website.

