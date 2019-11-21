Israel President asks Parliament to find PM

Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin tasked Parliament on Thursday with finding a new Prime Minister, as he sought to avoid new elections after incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu and rival Benny Gantz each failed to form a government.
“Starting today and for 21 days, the decision of who to task with forming the government is in the hands of the members of the Knesset (parliament),” Mr. Rivlin said, a day after Mr. Gantz admitted he would be unable to build a governing coalition.
Parliament will now have until December 11 to find a candidate, who can command the support of the majority of the country’s 120 MPs or a new general election will be called for early 2020.
It would be the third such poll within 12 months.
“The disruptive politics must end,” Mr. Rivlin said, addressing MPs.
