Israel President asks Parliament to find PM

Else, polls will be held early next year.

Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin tasked Parliament on Thursday with finding a new Prime Minister, as he sought to avoid new elections after incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu and rival Benny Gantz each failed to form a government.

“Starting today and for 21 days, the decision of who to task with forming the government is in the hands of the members of the Knesset (parliament),” Mr. Rivlin said, a day after Mr. Gantz admitted he would be unable to build a governing coalition.

Parliament will now have until December 11 to find a candidate, who can command the support of the majority of the country’s 120 MPs or a new general election will be called for early 2020.

It would be the third such poll within 12 months.

“The disruptive politics must end,” Mr. Rivlin said, addressing MPs.

