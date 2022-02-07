Israel Police used Pegasus to spy on Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, others, claims news report

Jerusalem

07 February 2022 22:17 IST

Report cites public figures as victims, Bennett vows action

Israel’s domestic spying scandal widened on Monday with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett vowing government action following new reports that police illegally used the Pegasus malware to hack phones of dozens of prominent figures.

The latest bombshell from business daily Calcalist alleged that Pegasus was used against a son of former premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his advisors, as well as activists, senior government officials, businessmen and others.

Calcalist had previously reported that the controversial malware, which can turn a phone into a pocket spying device, was used by police against leaders of an anti-Netanyahu protest movement.

Hours after Monday’s report emerged, Mr. Bennett vowed that his government “won’t leave this without a response”.

“The reports apparently describe a very grave situation that is unacceptable in a democracy,” Mr. Bennett said.

As Mr. Bennett pledged action, Minister for Public Security Omer Barlev, who oversees the police, said he would seek authorisation for a government commission of inquiry.

Mr. Barlev said that, if approved, the probe would be led by a retired judge who would question anyone necessary in the political, legal and security system to uncover “violations of civil rights and privacy”.

‘Institutions’ credibility’

Pegasus is a malware product made by the Israeli firm NSO at the centre of a months-long international scandal following revelations that it was used by governments worldwide to spy on activists, politicians, journalists and even heads of state.

President Isaac Herzog suggested the credibility of key Israeli institutions was at stake.

“We must not lose our democracy. We must not lose our police. And we must certainly not lose public trust in them. This requires an in-depth investigation,” Mr. Herzog said.

Calcalist said dozens of people were targeted who were not suspected of criminal conduct, and without police receiving the necessary court approval.

They include senior leaders of the finance, justice and communication ministries, supermarket magnate Rami Levy, mayors, Ethiopian-Israelis who led protests against alleged police misconduct and former Netanyahu advisors.

Avner Netanyahu, one of the premier’s sons, was also on the list. “I truly am shocked,” he wrote on Facebook.

In another revelation set to rock Mr. Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial, Calcalist reported that key witness Ilan Yeshua, former chief executive of the Walla news site, was a target.