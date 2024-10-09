Israel police say stabber wounds six in ‘terrorist attack’

Israeli police said at least six people were wounded, some seriously according to emergency responders, in a stabbing in four locations of Hadera city, describing it as a “terrorist attack”.

“The attack took place on four different sites where six people were stabbed... a short time ago, the police located the suspect and neutralised him by shooting,” said a police statement.

“We treated several injured individuals in varying conditions, some of whom were in serious condition,” said emergency service provider Magen David Adom.

“We provided life-saving medical treatment and began transporting them to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center,” it added.

The attack comes more than a week after seven people were killed in a shooting and stabbing claimed by Hamas in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

Palestinian militants have carried out several attacks on Israelis since October 7 last year, when the Islamist group Hamas attacked southern Israel, sparking war in the Gaza Strip.

