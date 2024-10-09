ADVERTISEMENT

Israel police say stabber wounds six in ‘terrorist attack’

Published - October 09, 2024 10:43 pm IST - Jerusalem

Israeli police confirm six wounded in stabbing attack in Hadera, suspect neutralised; emergency responders treat victims

AFP

Israeli emergency workers carry an injured man suspected of a stabbing attack on October 9, 2024, in Hadera, Israel. Six people were wounded, some critically, in a stabbing attack earlier today, according to authorities. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Israeli police said at least six people were wounded, some seriously according to emergency responders, in a stabbing in four locations of Hadera city, describing it as a “terrorist attack”.

“The attack took place on four different sites where six people were stabbed... a short time ago, the police located the suspect and neutralised him by shooting,” said a police statement.

“We treated several injured individuals in varying conditions, some of whom were in serious condition,” said emergency service provider Magen David Adom.

“We provided life-saving medical treatment and began transporting them to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center,” it added.

The attack comes more than a week after seven people were killed in a shooting and stabbing claimed by Hamas in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

Palestinian militants have carried out several attacks on Israelis since October 7 last year, when the Islamist group Hamas attacked southern Israel, sparking war in the Gaza Strip.

