Israel police say stabber wounds six in ‘terrorist attack’

Israeli police confirm six wounded in stabbing attack in Hadera, suspect neutralised; emergency responders treat victims

Published - October 09, 2024 10:43 pm IST - Jerusalem

AFP
Israeli emergency workers carry an injured man suspected of a stabbing attack on October 9, 2024, in Hadera, Israel. Six people were wounded, some critically, in a stabbing attack earlier today, according to authorities.

Israeli emergency workers carry an injured man suspected of a stabbing attack on October 9, 2024, in Hadera, Israel. Six people were wounded, some critically, in a stabbing attack earlier today, according to authorities. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Israeli police said at least six people were wounded, some seriously according to emergency responders, in a stabbing in four locations of Hadera city, describing it as a “terrorist attack”.

“The attack took place on four different sites where six people were stabbed... a short time ago, the police located the suspect and neutralised him by shooting,” said a police statement.

Also Read: West Asia conflict Highlights: Two people killed in northern Israel by Hezbollah rocket fire, medics say

“We treated several injured individuals in varying conditions, some of whom were in serious condition,” said emergency service provider Magen David Adom.

“We provided life-saving medical treatment and began transporting them to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center,” it added.

Also Read: Netanyahu says Israel has ‘taken out’ Hassan Nasrallah’s successors

The attack comes more than a week after seven people were killed in a shooting and stabbing claimed by Hamas in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

Palestinian militants have carried out several attacks on Israelis since October 7 last year, when the Islamist group Hamas attacked southern Israel, sparking war in the Gaza Strip.

