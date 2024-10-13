ADVERTISEMENT

Israel PM Netanyahu condoles Ratan Tata's death; calls him 'proud son of India'

Published - October 13, 2024 09:33 am IST - Jerusalem

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourns the death of Indian tycoon Ratan Tata, lauding his role in Israel-India relations

PTI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condoled the death of Indian industry titan Ratan Tata, calling him a champion of the friendship between Israel and India.

The former Tata Group chairman passed away on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) evening, aged 86.

Ratan Tata (1937-2024): In-depth coverage

In a post on X addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Netanyahu highlighted Ratan Tata's contributions to fostering Israel-India ties.

"To my friend, Prime Minister @narendramodi. I and many in Israel mourn the loss of Ratan Naval Tata, a proud son of India and a champion of the friendship between our two countries," he said on Saturday (October 12, 2024).

Mr. Netanyahu asked Prime Minister Modi to convey his condolences to Ratan Tata's family.

"In sympathy, Benjamin Netanyahu," he said as he concluded the post.

On Thursday (October 10, 2024), Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong paid homage to Ratan Tata, calling him a true friend of his country.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences on Friday (October 11, 2024) over Ratan Tata's death, praising his contributions to innovation and manufacturing while acknowledging his role in strengthening industries in India and France.

