Israel PM, Gantz sign unity government deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist election rival Benny Gantz signed an agreement on Monday to form an emergency coalition government that would end a year of political deadlock.

Mr. Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud and Mr. Gantz’s Blue and White party issued a joint statement saying they had clinched a unity deal, which follows elections in April and September 2019 and on March 2 in which neither won a governing majority in Parliament.

Official details of the power-sharing deal were not immediately disclosed, but a source in Blue and White said the two had agreed Mr. Netanyahu would remain Prime Minister for a set period until Mr. Gantz takes over in October 2021. Until then, Mr. Gantz, a former Armed Forces Chief, will serve as Defence Minister and several of his allies, including two members of Israel’s Labour Party, will receive ministerial portfolios.

Sticking points

During the negotiations the parties cited a number of sticking points, including the planned annexation of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank where Palestinians seek a state, and setting a nomination process for judges.

Palestinian officials did not immediately comment.

Mr. Netanyahu, in power consecutively for the past 11 years, is under criminal indictment on corruption charges which he denies. They include bribery, fraud and breach of trust.