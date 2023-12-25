GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu heckled by hostage families during parliament address

Israel says 129 hostages, abducted on October 7 when Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel, are still held in the Palestinian territory.

December 25, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Jerusalem

AFP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting, in Tel Aviv.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting, in Tel Aviv. | Photo Credit: AP

Families of hostages taken by Gaza militants booed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on December 25 as he addressed parliament, vowing to bring the captives home but saying “more time” was needed.

“Now! Now!” the families chanted from the gallery when Mr. Netanyahu said Israeli forces first needed to increase military pressure on Gaza’s Hamas rulers.

“We wouldn’t be able to secure the release of hostages without military pressure,” he said.

Mr. Netanyahu said he spoke to Israeli field commanders who said they needed “more time” to finish the mission.

“We won’t stop until victory,” Mr.Netanyahu said over the cries of protesters.

Israel says 129 hostages, abducted on October 7 when Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel, are still held in the Palestinian territory.

“We, my colleagues and I, aren’t sparing any effort,” Netanyahu added, to return “all of our hostages home”.

Mr. Netanyahu’s address came after his Likud party reported that he visited the Gaza Strip on Monday and vowed to step up the army’s assault in the Palestinian territory.

“I just came back from Gaza,” he said, according to a Likud party statement.

“We’re not stopping, we’re continuing to fight and we’re intensifying the fighting in the coming days. It’s going to be a long war that’s not close to ending.”

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / Palestine / war

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.