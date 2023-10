Israel-Hamas war day 5 LIVE updates | Israeli death toll rises above 1,000, confirms army

President Joe Biden is dispatching his top diplomat to Israel on an urgent mission to show U.S. support after major terrorist attacks by Hamas militants, the State Department said on Tuesday. Blinken will leave Wednesday and is expected to arrive Thursday

October 11, 2023 06:35 am | Updated 07:10 am IST

More than 1,000 Israelis have been killed in the war on Hamas, the Israeli Defense Forces said in the latest operational update, up from 900 previously reported.

Over 2,800 Israelis have been injured and 2,294 Hamas targets struck, the IDF added in a post at 10:00 pm (1900 GMT) Tuesday, while Gaza officials have reported at least 900 people killed.

Israeli warplanes hammered the Gaza Strip neighbourhood on October 10, reducing buildings to rubble and sending people scrambling to find safety in the tiny, sealed-off territory as Israel vowed a retaliation for Hamas’ surprise weekend attack that would “reverberate...for generations”.

The war began after Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Saturday, bringing gunbattles to its streets for the first time in decades. Over 1,900 lives have already been claimed on both sides, and perhaps hundreds more. Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza hold more than 150 soldiers and civilians hostage, according to Israel.

(With inputs from Agencies)