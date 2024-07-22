ADVERTISEMENT

Israel orders evacuation of part of Gaza's Khan Younis after renewed rocket fire

Published - July 22, 2024 11:24 am IST - JERUSALEM

Israeli military warns Gazans to evacuate eastern Khan Younis as it prepares to act against rocket fire and militants

Reuters

Palestinians shelter in a tent camp which was recently attacked in Israeli strikes, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip on July 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Israeli military on July 22 called on Gazans to clear out of the eastern parts of the city Khan Younis, saying it was preparing to "forcefully operate" against renewed rocket fire and militant activity from the area, which it had designated as a humanitarian zone.

Also read: Israeli strikes in southern, central Gaza kill more than 60 Palestinians, including in ’safe zone’

To allow this, the military said it was adjusting the borders of a humanitarian zone in order to keep the civilian population away from areas of combat.

Watch: Israel-Palestine conflict: What’s the two-state solution?
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US