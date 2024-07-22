GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Israel orders evacuation of part of Gaza's Khan Younis after renewed rocket fire

Israeli military warns Gazans to evacuate eastern Khan Younis as it prepares to act against rocket fire and militants

Published - July 22, 2024 11:24 am IST - JERUSALEM

Reuters
Palestinians shelter in a tent camp which was recently attacked in Israeli strikes, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip on July 18, 2024.

Palestinians shelter in a tent camp which was recently attacked in Israeli strikes, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip on July 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Israeli military on July 22 called on Gazans to clear out of the eastern parts of the city Khan Younis, saying it was preparing to "forcefully operate" against renewed rocket fire and militant activity from the area, which it had designated as a humanitarian zone.

Also read: Israeli strikes in southern, central Gaza kill more than 60 Palestinians, including in ’safe zone’

To allow this, the military said it was adjusting the borders of a humanitarian zone in order to keep the civilian population away from areas of combat.

Watch: Israel-Palestine conflict: What’s the two-state solution?

Israel-Palestine Conflict

