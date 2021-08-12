Israel opens diplomatic mission in Morocco

Rabat

12 August 2021 23:12 IST

Israel’s Foreign Minister on Thursday inaugurated the country’s diplomatic representation in Morocco, a symbol of the normalisation of the relations.

Yair Lapid’s visit is the first to the country by an Israeli Minister since 2003. It comes less than a year after Israel and Morocco reached a deal to establish formal ties under the U.S.-brokered “Abraham Accords.”

Advertising

Advertising