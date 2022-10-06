Israel's Netanyahu hospitalised weeks before election

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been hospitalised after feeling unwell

AP JERUSALEM:
October 06, 2022 02:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. File. | Photo Credit: AP

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalised on Wednesday after feeling unwell during the Jewish fasting day of Yom Kippur.

Israel's public broadcaster Kan said Mr. Netanyahu, 72, was taken to Jerusalem's Shaarei Tzedek hospital after feeling chest pains while attending synagogue services. Local media quoted the hospital as saying he underwent a series of tests that came out normal, but was being kept under observation overnight.

In a statement on social media, Mr. Netanyahu said, “I feel better and thank everyone for the support and love.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The hospitalisation comes less than a month before Israel holds its fifth national election in under four years.

The election, like the previous four, is focused largely on whether voters believe Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges, is fit to lead the nation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Opinion polls point to his Likud party finishing first, but it remains unclear whether allied parties would capture enough seats to allow him to form a majority coalition government in parliament.

Yom Kippur, the annual Day of Atonement on the Jewish calendar, is marked by intense prayer and a 25-hour fast.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Israel
health

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app