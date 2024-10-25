ADVERTISEMENT

Israel must stop 'ethnic cleansing', Jordan foreign minister tells Blinken

Published - October 25, 2024 05:00 pm IST - London

Israel has to stop the aggressions on Gaza, on Lebanon, stop illegal measures in the West Bank, says Jordan's foreign minister

AFP

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (R) reacts as he meets United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken (unseen), in London, on October 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jordan's foreign minister on Friday (October 25, 2024) called for pressure on Israel to end "ethnic cleansing", in strong remarks as he met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deploring the humanitarian situation in northern Gaza, Ayman Safadi told Blinken: "We do see ethnic cleansing taking place, and that has got to stop."

Israel has destroyed Gaza, made it unliveable, says Mahmoud Abbas

He added: "We really stand at the brink of regional war now. The only path to save the region from that is for Israel to stop the aggressions on Gaza, on Lebanon, stop unilateral measures, illegal measures, in the West Bank, that is also pushing the situation to an abyss."

Israel-Hamas war: Freedom of expression threatened more seriously in Gaza than in any recent conflict, says UN expert

Jordan was the second Arab country to make peace with Israel. Mr. Blinken saluted the kingdom for its "remarkable leadership role", especially in working to bring humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US