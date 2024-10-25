GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Israel must stop 'ethnic cleansing', Jordan foreign minister tells Blinken

Israel has to stop the aggressions on Gaza, on Lebanon, stop illegal measures in the West Bank, says Jordan's foreign minister

Published - October 25, 2024 05:00 pm IST - London

AFP
Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (R) reacts as he meets United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken (unseen), in London, on October 25, 2024.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (R) reacts as he meets United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken (unseen), in London, on October 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jordan's foreign minister on Friday (October 25, 2024) called for pressure on Israel to end "ethnic cleansing", in strong remarks as he met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London.

Deploring the humanitarian situation in northern Gaza, Ayman Safadi told Blinken: "We do see ethnic cleansing taking place, and that has got to stop."

Israel has destroyed Gaza, made it unliveable, says Mahmoud Abbas

He added: "We really stand at the brink of regional war now. The only path to save the region from that is for Israel to stop the aggressions on Gaza, on Lebanon, stop unilateral measures, illegal measures, in the West Bank, that is also pushing the situation to an abyss."

Israel-Hamas war: Freedom of expression threatened more seriously in Gaza than in any recent conflict, says UN expert

Jordan was the second Arab country to make peace with Israel. Mr. Blinken saluted the kingdom for its "remarkable leadership role", especially in working to bring humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Published - October 25, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.