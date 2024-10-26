GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Israel launches retaliatory strikes on military targets in Iran

In Tehran, the Iranian capital, the sound of explosions could be heard

Updated - October 26, 2024 05:35 am IST

AP
Representational image of rockets in the sky after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles towards Israel

Representational image of rockets in the sky after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles towards Israel | Photo Credit: Reuters

Israel launched airstrikes early Saturday (October 26, 2024) targeting what it described as military targets in Iran in retaliation for a ballistic missile assault on October 1, officials said. There was no immediate information on damage in the Islamic Republic.

Israel's military described the attack as “precise strikes on military targets in Iran,” without immediately elaborating.

“The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7 – on seven fronts – including direct attacks from Iranian soil,” an Israeli military statement said. “Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond.”

Explosions in Tehran

In Tehran, the Iranian capital, the sound of explosions could be heard, with state-run media there initially acknowledging the blasts and saying some of the sounds came from air defence systems around the city.

Iran has launched two ballistic missile attacks on Israel in recent months amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip that began with the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Israel also has launched a ground invasion of Lebanon.

The strike happened just as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was arriving back in the U.S. after a tour of the Middle East where he and other U.S. officials had warned Israel to tender a response that would not further escalate the conflict in the region and exclude nuclear sites in Iran.

Published - October 26, 2024 05:29 am IST

Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Iran / unrest, conflicts and war

