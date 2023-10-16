ADVERTISEMENT

Israel military confirms 199 hostages abducted by Hamas

October 16, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Jerusalem

Israelis and foreigners are among those abducted in the Hamas assault on October 7

AFP

A man walks past images of Israeli hostages snatched by the Palestinian militant group Hamas last week in a surprise attack into Israel, plastered on a wall outside the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on October 16, 2023. The Israeli military on October 16, raised the figure to 199 people confirmed to have been abduced by Hamas to the Gaza Strip in the militants’ cross-border attacks on October 7 which sparked a devastating war. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Israeli military on Monday raised the figure to 199 people confirmed to have been abducted by Hamas to the Gaza Strip in the militants' cross-border attacks which sparked a devastating war.

"We have updated the families of 199 hostages," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told a media briefing, revising up an earlier figure of 155 captives.

"The efforts on the hostages are a top national priority," Hagari said. "The army and Israel are working around the clock to bring them back."

At least 1,400 people have been killed in Israel and 2,750 in retaliatory strikes on Gaza, according to tolls from officials on both sides.

The Israeli military has said the bodies of some 1,500 militants were located in the wake of the attacks.

CONNECT WITH US