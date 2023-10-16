HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Israel military confirms 199 hostages abducted by Hamas

Israelis and foreigners are among those abducted in the Hamas assault on October 7

October 16, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Jerusalem

AFP
A man walks past images of Israeli hostages snatched by the Palestinian militant group Hamas last week in a surprise attack into Israel, plastered on a wall outside the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on October 16, 2023. The Israeli military on October 16, raised the figure to 199 people confirmed to have been abduced by Hamas to the Gaza Strip in the militants’ cross-border attacks on October 7 which sparked a devastating war.

A man walks past images of Israeli hostages snatched by the Palestinian militant group Hamas last week in a surprise attack into Israel, plastered on a wall outside the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on October 16, 2023. The Israeli military on October 16, raised the figure to 199 people confirmed to have been abduced by Hamas to the Gaza Strip in the militants’ cross-border attacks on October 7 which sparked a devastating war. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Israeli military on Monday raised the figure to 199 people confirmed to have been abducted by Hamas to the Gaza Strip in the militants' cross-border attacks which sparked a devastating war.

"We have updated the families of 199 hostages," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told a media briefing, revising up an earlier figure of 155 captives.

Israelis and foreigners are among those abducted in the Hamas assault on October 7.

"The efforts on the hostages are a top national priority," Hagari said. "The army and Israel are working around the clock to bring them back."

At least 1,400 people have been killed in Israel and 2,750 in retaliatory strikes on Gaza, according to tolls from officials on both sides.

The Israeli military has said the bodies of some 1,500 militants were located in the wake of the attacks.

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / Palestine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.