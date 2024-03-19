Israel may be using starvation as 'weapon of war': U.N.

March 19, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - Geneva

United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk said that “the situation of hunger, starvation and famine is a result of Israel’s extensive restrictions on the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid and commercial goods”

The U.N. said on March 19 that Israel's severe restrictions on aid into war-ravaged Gaza coupled with its military offensive could amount to using starvation as a "weapon of war", which would be a "war crime". United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk denounced the rampant hunger and looming famine in Gaza. In a statement slammed by Israel, Mr. Turk said that "the situation of hunger, starvation and famine is a result of Israel's extensive restrictions on the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid and commercial goods". It was also linked to the "displacement of most of the population, as well as the destruction of crucial civilian infrastructure", he said. "The extent of Israel's continued restrictions on the entry of aid into Gaza, together with the manner in which it continues to conduct hostilities, may amount to the use of starvation as a method of war, which is a war crime." His spokesman, Jeremy Laurence, told reporters in Geneva that the final determination of whether "starvation is being used as a weapon of war" would be determined by a court.

Imminent famine

The comments came after a U.N.-backed food security assessment determined that the war-torn Palestinian territory is facing imminent famine.

The devastating war since Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel has left roughly half of Gazans — around 1.1 million people — experiencing "catastrophic" hunger, the assessment warned.

Without a surge of aid, famine would hit the 300,000 people in Gaza's war-battered north by May, it said.

The finding comes just over five months into the Gaza war, which erupted after Hamas's unprecedented October 7 that killed about 1,160 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Militants also seized about 250 hostages, of whom Israel believes 130 remain in Gaza, including 33 who are presumed dead.

Israel's retaliatory offensive against Hamas has killed more than 31,800 people, most of them women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Jens Laerke, spokesman for the U.N. humanitarian agency OCHA, pointed to the difficulty of clearly determining if the strict criteria have been met to declare a famine.

"The famine thresholds may already be the case in northern Gaza," he told reporters, highlighting that for weeks people had already been reduced to eating bird seed, animal fodder, wild grass and weeds.

"There is literally nothing left," he said.

Looking ahead, he warned that without more aid, Gaza could soon be looking at "more than 200 people dying from starvation per day".