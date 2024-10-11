Israeli airstrikes on central Beirut Thursday (October 10, 2024) left two neighborhoods smouldering, killing 22 people and wounding dozens, Lebanon’s health ministry said. The attack came the same day as Israeli forces fired on United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon and wounded two of them

U.N. peacekeepers said they are determined to remain at their posts in southern Lebanon, the force’s spokesperson said on Thursday, despite Israeli attacks in recent days that prompted international alarm.

Israeli airstrikes have been far more common in Beirut’s tightly packed southern suburbs, where Hezbollah bases many of its operations.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Wednesday that its response to the Iranian missile attack will be “lethal” and “surprising,” without providing further details, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with President Joe Biden.