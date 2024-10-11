GIFT a SubscriptionGift
West Asia conflict LIVE: U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon vow to stay on despite Israel’s attack on them

Twenty-two people were killed and dozens wounded in fresh Israeli strikes on Beirut

Updated - October 11, 2024 09:11 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A man uses his mobile phone as flames and smoke rise at the scene of buildings hit by an Israeli airstrike in central Beirut, Lebanon, on October 10, 2024.

A man uses his mobile phone as flames and smoke rise at the scene of buildings hit by an Israeli airstrike in central Beirut, Lebanon, on October 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: BILAL HUSSEIN

Israeli airstrikes on central Beirut Thursday (October 10, 2024) left two neighborhoods smouldering, killing 22 people and wounding dozens, Lebanon’s health ministry said. The attack came the same day as Israeli forces fired on United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon and wounded two of them

U.N. peacekeepers said they are determined to remain at their posts in southern Lebanon, the force’s spokesperson said on Thursday, despite Israeli attacks in recent days that prompted international alarm.

ALSO READ: Biden phones Netanyahu; leaders to stay in ‘close contact’ as Israel vows Iran attack

Israeli airstrikes have been far more common in Beirut’s tightly packed southern suburbs, where Hezbollah bases many of its operations.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Wednesday that its response to the Iranian missile attack will be “lethal” and “surprising,” without providing further details, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with President Joe Biden.

Follow the live updates here:
  • October 11, 2024 08:39
    Kamala Harris says de-escalation needed in Middle East

    U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said on Thursday that de-escalation was needed in the Middle East. 

    “We have got to reach a ceasefire,” Harris told reporters as she departed Las Vegas, while commenting on the situations in Gaza and Lebanon. “We’ve got to de-escalate.”

    Washington’s occasional condemnation of Israel over the war’s civilian death toll has mostly been verbal with no substantive change in policy.

    -Reuters

  • October 11, 2024 08:39
    Israeli troops fire at three UNIFIL positions in southern Lebanon, U.N. source says

    Israeli troops opened fire at three positions held by U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon on Thursday (October 10, 2024), according to a U.N. source who was not immediately able to specify the type of fire. 

    The source said one of the locations fired at was UNIFIL’s main base at Naqoura.

    Israeli troops fire at three UNIFIL positions in southern Lebanon, U.N. source says

    Israeli troops fire at UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, sparking concerns over safety and security of U.N. personnel.

  • October 11, 2024 08:38
    At least 22 killed in airstrikes in central Beirut

    Israeli airstrikes on central Beirut Thursday (October 10, 2024) left two neighborhoods smoldering, killing 22 people and wounding dozens, Lebanon’s health ministry said, as well as further escalating Israel’s bloody conflict with Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. 

    The air raid on central Beirut — the deadliest in over a year of war — apparently targeted two residential buildings in separate neighbourhoods simultaneously, according to an AP photographer at the scene. It brought down one eight-story building and wiped out the lower floors of the other.

    Israel-Lebanon war: At least 22 killed in airstrikes in central Beirut, with Israel also firing on UN peacekeepers

    Israeli airstrikes in central Beirut kill 22, escalate conflict with Hezbollah, amid broader regional tensions.

Published - October 11, 2024 08:37 am IST

