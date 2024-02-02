GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Israel, Lebanon close to a war but the memories of 2006 conflict remain fresh

The 2006 conflict killed some 1,200 Lebanese, mostly civilians, and 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers.

February 02, 2024 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - BEIRUT

AP
File picture of Israeli soldiers searching a field after two drones allegedly crossed from Lebanese territory into Israel fell near the Kibbutz in Northern Israel

File picture of Israeli soldiers searching a field after two drones allegedly crossed from Lebanese territory into Israel fell near the Kibbutz in Northern Israel | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The prospect of a full-scale war between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia terrifies people on both sides of the border, but some see it as an inevitable fallout from Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza. Such a war could be the most destructive either side has ever experienced.

Israel and Hezbollah each have lessons from their last war, in 2006, a month-long conflict that ended in a draw. They have also had four months to prepare for another war, even as the U.S. tries to prevent a widening of the conflict.

The 2006 war, six years after Israeli forces withdrew from south Lebanon, erupted after Hezbollah captured two Israeli soldiers and killed several others in a cross-border raid.

Israel launched a full-scale air and ground offensive and imposed a blockade that aimed to free the hostages and destroy Hezbollah’s military capabilities — a mission that ultimately failed.

The conflict killed some 1,200 Lebanese, mostly civilians, and 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers.

A UN resolution ending the war called for withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon and a demilitarised zone on Lebanon’s side of the border.

Despite the deployment of UN peacekeepers, Hezbollah continues to operate in the border area, while Lebanon says Israel regularly violates its airspace and continues to occupy pockets of Lebanese land.

An Israel-Hezbollah war “would be a total disaster,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned last month, amid a flurry of shuttle diplomacy by the U.S. and Europe.

Israeli political and military leaders have warned Hezbollah that war is increasingly probable unless the militants withdraw from the border.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has not threatened to initiate war but warned of a fight “without limits” if Israel does.

Related Topics

Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Lebanon

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.