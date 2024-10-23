ADVERTISEMENT

Israel claims to have killed Hezbollah official expected to be group’s next leader

Published - October 23, 2024 03:00 am IST - BEIRUT

Israel said Hashem Safieddine was killed by an airstrike in early October in a southern suburb of Beirut.

AP

File picture of Hezbollah senior official Sayyed Hashem Safieddine | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Israeli military said Tuesday (October 22, 2024) that one of its airstrikes outside Beirut earlier this month killed a top Hezbollah official who had been widely expected to be the group’s next leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was no immediate confirmation from the militant group about the fate of Hashem Safieddine.

Hezbollah hides millions in cash, gold under Beirut hospital, says Israel

Safieddine, a powerful cleric within the party ranks, was expected to succeed Hassan Nasrallah, one of the group’s founders, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel said Safieddine was killed by an airstrike in early October in a southern suburb of Beirut. Around 25 other Hezbollah leaders were killed during the strike, Israel said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Israeli strikes in recent months have killed much of Hezbollah’s top leadership, leaving the group in disarray.

The Beirut suburb where Safieddine was killed was pummeled by a series of fresh airstrikes on Tuesday. The Israeli military leveled a building in the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut that it said housed Hezbollah facilities.

Israel’s wars are expensive; Paying the bill could force tough choices

The airstrike came 40 minutes after Israel issued an evacuation warning for two buildings in the area that it said were used by Hezbollah.

Hezbollah’s chief spokesman, Mohammed Afif, said the group was behind the Saturday drone attack on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in the coastal town of Caesarea. He hinted that it might attempt future strikes on Netanyahu's home. Israel has said neither the prime minister nor his wife were home at the time of the attack.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Israel / Lebanon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US