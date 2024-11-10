Israel Katz: Minister of war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose firing and re-hiring of Defence Minister Yoav Gallant made a controversy in March 2023, triggered another political storm last week by sacking him again. This time, Mr. Netanyahu replaced Mr. Gallant with Foreign Minister Israel Katz. That the move came on November 6, when the Jewish nation’s strongest ally, the U.S., would be preoccupied with presidential elections, was no surprise.

Mr. Netanyahu’s decision spurred protests in Tel Aviv and other parts of the country, where citizens assembled for a repeat of the 2023 demonstrations, calling it ‘Gallant Night II’. Unlike last time, the Prime Minister stuck to his decision, seeing through that Mr. Gallant, who rose through the ranks to become a General during a 35-year-long military career, made way for Mr. Katz, a long-term ally with little military background.

Though Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin struck a conciliatory note saying the U.S. looked forward to working with Mr. Katz, Mr. Gallant, who has held more than 100 phone calls with Mr. Austin since the start of the Gaza war, had been perceived as a moderate figure. Having realised the disproportionate nature of Israel’s response to Hamas’s October 7 attack — that has so far claimed more than 43,000 Palestinian lives — Washington changed its stance recently and had begun calling for a measured approach, asking Israel to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Mr. Gallant, in his response, cited three reasons for his ouster. He believed a deal was possible with Hamas which would see the release of all hostages held in captivity; he remained steadfast on his demand for the military conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews; and he also wanted an enquiry looking into the security failures that made Hamas’s October 7 attacks possible.

He had also sought clarity on post-war plans for Gaza; brushed aside military rule over the enclave; and dismissed Mr. Netanyahu’s ambitions of a complete victory over Hamas — all of which prompted the Prime Minister to appoint a pliable Mr. Katz to the post of Defence Minister.

The reshuffle also witnessed the induction of hard-liner Gideon Saar as Foreign Minister. The move presents Mr. Netanyahu with an opportunity to formally bring Mr. Saar’s right-wing party into his government and bolster his coalition. The alignment of interests ensures an extra layer of political stability for the Likud leader.

Mr. Netanyahu’s tenure, which began towards the end of 2022, had been marred by incidents before the Gaza war. One leader whom the Prime Minister invariably found at loggerheads with was Mr. Gallant. When military reservists threatened to quit services to protest against Mr. Netanyahu’s proposed judicial reforms in 2023, Mr. Gallant adopted the popular voice by criticising the move, prompting his first termination.

Multi-front wars

The latest tiff came a week back when Mr. Gallant pushed to enlist ultra-Orthodox Jews into the military, threatening to destabilise Mr. Netanyahu’s coalition that enjoys the crucial support of two parties from the group.

As Mr. Katz assumes leadership of the military, the country is fighting a war with Hamas in Gaza, battling Hezbollah in Lebanon and anticipating an Iranian response to Israel’s attack of October 26.

The 69-year-old’s only brush with the military comes in the form of a four-year stint as a paratrooper in 1973. He subsequently shifted to politics and first ran for the Knesset in 1992, managing to win a seat in the Israeli parliament in 1998. Since then, he has served on various committees and handled ministerial portfolios such as transport, energy, finance, agriculture, intelligence and foreign affairs.

Mr. Katz’s posting as Agriculture Minister came under the scanner when police investigated him for fraud and breach of trust over political appointments made by him. But the investigation was closed by the then-Attorney General.

Mr. Katz echoes Netanyahu’s sentiments on major policies. The former top diplomat played a major role in defunding the UN relief agency (UNRWA) and banning Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from Israel. He admires Donald Trump to the extent that he suggested naming a train station after the Republican leader when Mr. Trump, as President in 2017, recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

In Mr. Katz, Mr. Netanyahu has found an ally who trumpets and parrots his thoughts. Whether that is enough to hold him in good stead as Defence Minister during such a tumultuous period is doubtful.