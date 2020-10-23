Israel jets strike Gaza

The Israeli military said on Friday it launched overnight airstrikes in the Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants fired two rockets, with no reports of casualties or major damage on either side.
The military said fighter jets and other aircraft struck a weapons manufacturing site and “underground infrastructure” belonging to the Islamic militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza.
Late Thursday, Palestinian militants fired two rockets into Israel. No damage was reported.
Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and several skirmishes since the militant group seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks emanating from Gaza, including those claimed by other militant groups.
