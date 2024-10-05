GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Middle East crisis LIVE: Biden warns Israel against Iran oil strikes as war fears mount

US President Joe Biden on Friday advised Israel against striking Iran’s oil facilities, saying he was trying to rally the world to avoid the escalating prospect of all-out war in the Middle East

Published - October 05, 2024 10:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
President Joe Biden speaks at the top of the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday.

President Joe Biden speaks at the top of the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

Republican White House hopeful Donald Trump said Friday (October 4, 2024) he believes Israel should strike Iran’s nuclear facilities in response to the Islamic republic’s recent missile barrage.

“They asked him, what do you think about Iran, would you hit Iran? And he goes, ‘As long as they don’t hit the nuclear stuff.’ That’s the thing you want to hit, right?” Mr. Trump told a town hall style event in Fayetteville, near a major U.S. military base.

Also Read Editorial: Inflection point: On the escalation in the multi-party West Asia conflict

Saeed Atallah, a leader of Hamas’ armed wing, al-Qassam brigades, was killed with three family members in an Israeli strike on a Palestinian refugee camp in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli, Hamas-affiliated media reported on Saturday. Israel did not immediately comment on the strike.

Also Read: Top 10 key developments since the October 7 attacks on Israel

Lebanese General Security recorded more than 250,000 Syrian citizens and over 80,000 Lebanese citizens crossing into Syrian territory during the last week of September. It’s the first time this major border crossing has been cut off since the beginning of the war. The U.N. refugee agency says Israeli airstrikes overnight near the main border crossing where people have been fleeing from Lebanon into Syria have “put a halt on traffic” and closed the route to vehicles.

UNHCR spokesperson Rula Amin said the border crossing between Masnaa, Lebanon, and Jdaidit Yabws in Syria has been the main thoroughfare between the two countries, even though three other border crossings remain open.

Follow the live updates here:
  • October 05, 2024 10:41
    Biden warns Israel against Iran oil strikes as war fears mount

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday advised Israel against striking Iran’s oil facilities, saying he was trying to rally the world to avoid the escalating prospect of all-out war in the Middle East.

    But his predecessor Donald Trump, currently campaigning for another term in power, went so far as to suggest Israel should “hit” the Islamic republic’s nuclear sites.

    Making a surprise first appearance in the White House briefing room, Mr. Biden said that Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu “should remember” U.S. support for Israel when deciding on next steps. 

    “If I were in their shoes, I’d be thinking about other alternatives than striking oil fields,” Biden told reporters, when asked about his comments a day earlier that Washington was discussing the possibility of such strikes with its ally.

    - AFP

