Israel hostage families urge foreign pressure for Gaza truce

May 08, 2024 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - Jerusalem

AFP

People walk past a poster of a hostage kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza, pasted along with other items on a light pole in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Families of hostages held in Gaza have urged the United States and other governments with citizens among the captives to pressure Israel to strike a deal with Hamas for their return.

Following indications on Monday of progress in talks towards a truce in the seven-month war, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said it had appealed to a number of countries to “exert your influence on the Israeli government” and push for an agreement.

“At this crucial moment, while a tangible opportunity for the release of the hostages is on the table, it is of the utmost importance that your government manifest its strong support for such an agreement,” the group said in a message sent to the Ambassadors of all countries with citizens among the hostages seized by Palestinian militants on October 7.

“This is the time to exert your influence on the Israeli government and all other parties concerned to ensure that the agreement comes through which will finally bring all our loved ones home.”

During the October 7 attack that sparked the brutal war in Gaza, Palestinian militants seized around 250 hostages, who included foreigners and dual nationals, among them U.S., Thai, French, British and Russian citizens.

Hostage families have been among those pressing through repeated protests for Israel to reach a deal with Hamas to bring home the captives.

No breakthrough

Despite months of shuttle diplomacy, mediators have so far failed to broker a new truce like the week-long ceasefire that saw 105 hostages released last November, the Israelis among them in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Previous negotiation efforts had stalled in part because of Hamas’s demand for a lasting ceasefire and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s vows to crush its remaining fighters in Rafah.

