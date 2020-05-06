Israel hits Hamas positions in response to Gaza rocket fire

The Israeli army attacked military positions of the Islamist Hamas movement early Wednesday after militants in the Palestinian enclave fired a rocket at the Jewish state, the army said.

"A rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory," the army said in a statement. "In response, an IDF tank targeted three Hamas military posts in the northern Gaza Strip."

The Gaza rocket hit an open field near the border, with no immediate reports of damages or injuries, a military spokeswoman said.

Wednesday's rocket was the first since March 27, and came as Israel was lifting restrictions on movement and businesses aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

It also followed strikes on Iranian-backed militias and their allies in Syria that killed 14, presumed to have been carried out by Israel. No Gaza group took responsibility for the Wednesday rocket.