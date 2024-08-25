Israel-Hezbollah war: Israel 'struck thousands' of Hezbollah rocket launchers in south Lebanon

The Israeli military said its fighter jets attacked thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers in south Lebanon on Sunday morning that were aimed at northern and central Israel.

"Approximately 100 IAF fighter jets ... struck and destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels that were located and embedded in southern Lebanon," the Military said in a statement.

"Most of these launchers were aimed toward northern Israel and some were aimed toward central Israel," they added.

Israel PM says will ‘do everything’ to restore security in north

Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority announced on Sunday (August 25, 2024) the resumption of flights to and from the country’s main international airport after a brief suspension as the Israeli military struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

Operations at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv resumed at 7:00 am (0400 GMT), spokesman Roy Steinmetz said, adding that “planes diverted to other airports will also take off from Ben Gurion again.”