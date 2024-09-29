Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Sunday (September 29, 2024) that militant groups would carry on confronting Israel with Tehran’s help following the killing of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Iranian state media reported. “We will not hesitate to go to any level in order to help the resistance,” Mr. Qalibaf said.

The Israeli military said on Sunday (September 29, 2024) that it conducted strikes against “dozens” of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. The Israel Defence Forces “attacked dozens of terrorist targets in the territory of Lebanon in the last few hours,” the army said in a statement on Telegram.

In its first statement since the recent escalation with Israel and following the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Lebanon’s military called for calm among the Lebanese “at this dangerous and delicate stage”. Government officials fear that the country’s deep political divisions at a time of war could rekindle sectarian strife and violence in the small Mediterranean country. “The Israeli enemy is working to implement its destructive plans and spread division among the Lebanese,” the military said.