Israel airstrike LIVE updates: Israeli military says it killed Nabil Kaouk, another high-ranking Hezbollah official

While the Israeli army says it’s carrying out attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the number of those displaced by the conflict from southern Lebanon has more than doubled and now stands at more than 211,000, according to the United Nations.

Updated - September 29, 2024 03:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
People check the rubble of buildings which were levelled on September 27 by Israeli strikes that targeted and killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood of Beirut's southern suburbs, on September 29, 2024.

People check the rubble of buildings which were levelled on September 27 by Israeli strikes that targeted and killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood of Beirut's southern suburbs, on September 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Sunday (September 29, 2024) that militant groups would carry on confronting Israel with Tehran’s help following the killing of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Iranian state media reported. “We will not hesitate to go to any level in order to help the resistance,” Mr. Qalibaf said.

Also read: Israel-Hezbollah conflict: All you need to know about the escalating cross-border tension

The Israeli military said on Sunday (September 29, 2024) that it conducted strikes against “dozens” of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. The Israel Defence Forces “attacked dozens of terrorist targets in the territory of Lebanon in the last few hours,” the army said in a statement on Telegram.

Also read: How will Hezbollah chief Nasrallah’s killing impact West Asia?

In its first statement since the recent escalation with Israel and following the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Lebanon’s military called for calm among the Lebanese “at this dangerous and delicate stage”. Government officials fear that the country’s deep political divisions at a time of war could rekindle sectarian strife and violence in the small Mediterranean country. “The Israeli enemy is working to implement its destructive plans and spread division among the Lebanese,” the military said.

Follow live updates here
  • September 29, 2024 15:09
    Lebanon army makes plea for ‘unity’ after Nasrallah’s killing

    Lebanon’s army warns citizens against actions that would disturb public order in the crisis-hit country after Israel’s killing of Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the powerful Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

    The army in statement says, that it “calls on citizens to preserve national unity and not to be drawn into actions that may affect civil peace at this dangerous and delicate stage”.

    “The Israeli enemy is working to implement its destructive plans and sow division among Lebanese,” the army statement adds. 

    -AFP

  • September 29, 2024 15:01
    Israel has killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official in airstrike

    The Israeli military says that it has killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official in an airstrike.

    The military said Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah’s Central Council, was killed in an airstrike on Saturday

    -AP

Published - September 29, 2024 02:58 pm IST

