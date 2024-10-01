GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Israel-Hezbollah war: Israel begins ground offensive in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military described the operation as consisting of “restricted, area-specific, and precise ground incursions” targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon

Updated - October 01, 2024 10:03 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
BEIRUT, LEBANON - OCTOBER 1: Journalists and local residents watch from a rooftop as Israeli airstrikes hit the city's southern suburbs on October 1, 2024 in Beirut, Lebanon. The Israel Defense Forces had earlier ordered residents of several areas in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate, ahead of potential strikes. Meanwhile, a US official said Israel had confirmed it would launch a "limited" ground incursion into Lebanon near the Israeli border. (Photo by Daniel Carde/Getty Images)

BEIRUT, LEBANON - OCTOBER 1: Journalists and local residents watch from a rooftop as Israeli airstrikes hit the city's southern suburbs on October 1, 2024 in Beirut, Lebanon. The Israel Defense Forces had earlier ordered residents of several areas in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate, ahead of potential strikes. Meanwhile, a US official said Israel had confirmed it would launch a "limited" ground incursion into Lebanon near the Israeli border. (Photo by Daniel Carde/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Daniel Carde

Israeli forces on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) launched a ground incursion into southern Lebanon, significantly intensifying their campaign against Hezbollah and expanding the conflict with Iranian-aligned groups. This move comes after a series of devastating strikes by Israel on Hezbollah, including one that reportedly claimed the life of their long-standing commander, Hassan Nasrallah.

The operation aims to increase pressure on Hezbollah, which has been launching rockets into northern Israel since the outbreak of hostilities in Gaza. This marks the first instance of ground combat between Israel and Hezbollah since their month-long engagement in 2006.

In an official communication, the Israeli military described the operation as consisting of “restricted, area-specific, and precise ground incursions” targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon. They elaborated that these objectives are situated in border-adjacent villages and represent a direct threat to Israeli settlements in the northern region.

Follow live updates here:

  • October 01, 2024 10:03
    U.S. National Security Council says Israel’s ‘limited operations’ are within its right to self-defense

    The White House National Security Council said Israel’s “limited operations” to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure across the border were in line with the country’s right to defend itself.

    The NSC, however, warned that the an expansion of that operation was a risk. It added that a diplomatic solution was the only way to achieve lasting stability along Israel’s border with Lebanon.

    -AP

  • October 01, 2024 10:02
    Israeli forces start ‘targeted ground raids’ in south Lebanon

    The Israeli army said Tuesday that troops have started “ground raids” in villages in southern Lebanon, after militant group Hezbollah said it had targeted “enemy soldiers” at the countries’ border.

    A Lebanese security official said Israel had also conducted at least six strikes on south Beirut, while Syrian state media reported deadly strikes around the capital Damascus.

    The targets “pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel”, the military said.

    -AFP

Published - October 01, 2024 10:02 am IST

