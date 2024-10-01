Israeli forces on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) launched a ground incursion into southern Lebanon, significantly intensifying their campaign against Hezbollah and expanding the conflict with Iranian-aligned groups. This move comes after a series of devastating strikes by Israel on Hezbollah, including one that reportedly claimed the life of their long-standing commander, Hassan Nasrallah.

Also read | Israel-Hezbollah conflict: All you need to know about the escalating cross-border tension

The operation aims to increase pressure on Hezbollah, which has been launching rockets into northern Israel since the outbreak of hostilities in Gaza. This marks the first instance of ground combat between Israel and Hezbollah since their month-long engagement in 2006.

In an official communication, the Israeli military described the operation as consisting of “restricted, area-specific, and precise ground incursions” targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon. They elaborated that these objectives are situated in border-adjacent villages and represent a direct threat to Israeli settlements in the northern region.

Follow live updates here: