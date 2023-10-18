Israel has agreed to allow aid to move into Gaza from Egypt: U.S. President Biden

October 18, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - TEL AVIV

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Israel had agreed to allow humanitarian assistance to begin flowing into Gaza from Egypt with the understanding it would be subject to inspections and that it should go to civilians and not Hamas militants.

In remarks from Tel Aviv where the President had gone to show support for Israel following the October 7 attack by Hamas that killed roughly 1,400 people, Mr. Biden cautioned the nation against all-consuming rage.

Israel cut off the flow of food, fuel and water in Gaza following the attack. Mediators have been struggling to break a deadlock over providing supplies to desperate civilians, aid groups and hospitals.

Mr. Biden said he had spoken with the Israeli Cabinet “to agree to the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance of civilians in Gaza”.

“Let me be clear,” Mr. Biden said. If Hamas diverts or steals the assistance, they will have demonstrated once again that they have no concern for the welfare of the Palestinian people.”

Mr. Biden also said an additional $100 million in humanitarian assistance would be delivered to Gaza and the West Bank.

Mr. Biden told Mr. Netanyahu he was “deeply saddened and outraged” by the hospital explosion in Gaza on Tuesday, in which, according to Palestinian authorities, some 500 people were killed.

But he also stressed that “Hamas does not represent all the Palestinian people, and it has brought them only suffering.” And he spoke of the need to find ways of “encouraging life-saving capacity to help the Palestinians who are innocent, caught in the middle of this.”

Mr. Biden’s overarching message was that the U.S. was firmly behind Israel following the Hamas attack that killed 1,400 people.

“I want you to know you’re not alone. We will continue to have Israel’s back as you work to defend your people,” Mr. Biden said. “We’ll continue to work with you and partners across the region to prevent more tragedy to innocent civilians.”

Mr. Netanyahu called the U.S. president’s visit “deeply, deeply moving,” adding, “I know I speak for all the people of Israel when I say thank you Mr. President, thank you for standing with Israel today, tomorrow and always.”

