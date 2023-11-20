HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas war, Day 45 LIVE updates | Houthi rebels hijack Israeli-linked ship in Red Sea, take 25 crew members hostage

Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the Houthis’ chief negotiator and spokesman, said in an online statement that the Israelis only understand ‘the language of force’

November 20, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:24 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Yemen's Houthi rebels seized the Israeli-linked cargo ship in a crucial Red Sea shipping route on November 19, 2023.

Yemen's Houthi rebels seized the Israeli-linked cargo ship in a crucial Red Sea shipping route on November 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Palestinian medics evacuated 31 premature babies from Gaza City’s war-torn Al-Shifa hospital on Sunday in a high-risk operation, the UN said, pledging to also move patients and staff who remain there.

The hospital, Gaza’s largest, has been described by the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) as a “death zone”, after it sent a team to visit the facility on Saturday.

Also read | The geopolitical fallout of the Israel-Hamas war

The infants were taken in Palestinian Red Crescent Society ambulances to a hospital in southern Gaza for assessment and treatment, the WHO said in a statement, with 11 in critical condition.

None were accompanied by family members as the health ministry in Gaza had been unable to locate them, it added, and two babies had died at Al-Shifa while awaiting the transfer.

Gaza in ruins: All cities, refugee camps hit; over 11,000 dead | Data

Al-Shifa hospital has become a focal point for Israeli operations, with the army claiming Hamas uses it as a base. Hamas, and medical staff, have denied the accusations.

The Hamas authorities say Israel’s relentless military campaign has killed at least 13,000 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians and more than 5,500 of them children.

Follow for all live updates here:

  • November 20, 2023 07:11
    Medics evacuate 31 premature babies from Gaza hospital

    Palestinian medics evacuated 31 premature babies from Gaza City’s war-torn Al-Shifa hospital on Sunday in a high-risk operation, the UN said, pledging to also move patients and staff who remain there.

    The hospital, Gaza’s largest, has been described by the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) as a “death zone”, after it sent a team to visit the facility on Saturday. - AFP

  • November 20, 2023 07:09
    Houthi rebels hijack Israeli-linked ship in Red Sea, take 25 crew members hostage

    Yemen’s Houthi rebels seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in a crucial Red Sea shipping route Sunday and took its 25 crew members hostage, officials said, raising fears that regional tensions heightened over the Israel-Hamas war were playing out on a new maritime front.

    The Iran-backed Houthi rebels said they hijacked the ship over its connection to Israel and would continue to target ships in international waters that were linked to or owned by Israelis until the end of Israel’s campaign against Gaza’s Hamas rulers. - AP

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / Palestine / unrest, conflicts and war / war

