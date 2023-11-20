Israel-Hamas war, Day 45 LIVE updates | Houthi rebels hijack Israeli-linked ship in Red Sea, take 25 crew members hostage

November 20, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:24 am IST

Palestinian medics evacuated 31 premature babies from Gaza City’s war-torn Al-Shifa hospital on Sunday in a high-risk operation, the UN said, pledging to also move patients and staff who remain there.

The hospital, Gaza’s largest, has been described by the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) as a “death zone”, after it sent a team to visit the facility on Saturday.

Also read | The geopolitical fallout of the Israel-Hamas war

The infants were taken in Palestinian Red Crescent Society ambulances to a hospital in southern Gaza for assessment and treatment, the WHO said in a statement, with 11 in critical condition.

None were accompanied by family members as the health ministry in Gaza had been unable to locate them, it added, and two babies had died at Al-Shifa while awaiting the transfer.

Al-Shifa hospital has become a focal point for Israeli operations, with the army claiming Hamas uses it as a base. Hamas, and medical staff, have denied the accusations.

The Hamas authorities say Israel’s relentless military campaign has killed at least 13,000 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians and more than 5,500 of them children.

Follow for all live updates here: