Israel-Hamas war | U.N. rights chief visits West Asia, decrying 'vortex of pain'

November 07, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Geneva

The U.N. rights chief is visiting the Middle East amid rising concerns over Israel's escalation in Gaza, his office said on November 7, a month after Hamas carried out the deadliest attack in Israel's history.

Volker Turk, on November 7, was in Egypt at the start of a five-day visit to the region, and was planning to visit the Rafah crossing to Gaza on November 8, his office said in a statement.

Mr. Turk will visit Amman on November 9, and has also sought access to Israel, the occupied West Bank and Gaza, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It has been one full month of carnage, of incessant suffering, bloodshed, destruction, outrage and despair," Mr. Turk said in the statement.

"Human rights violations are at the root of this escalation and human rights play a central role in finding a way out of this vortex of pain."

In pictures | One month of Israel-Hamas war

His comments came a month after Hamas gunmen carried out an unprecedented attack inside Israel on October 7, which claimed 1,400 lives, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has since relentlessly bombarded Gaza and sent in ground forces that have effectively cut the territory in half, with soldiers encircling Gaza City.

Since the start of the campaign, 10,000 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 4,000 children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

EDITORIAL | Endless woes: On the Israel-Hamas conflict and Palestine

With international criticism of Israel's conduct of the war mounting, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on November 6 that Gaza was becoming a "graveyard for children".

More than 1.5 million people in Gaza have fled their homes for other parts of the densely packed Palestinian territory in a desperate search for cover, with critical aid only trickling in.

Mr. Turk's visit to the region "takes place against the backdrop of the ongoing, extremely serious human rights and humanitarian crisis", his office said.

Follow live updates from the Israel-Hamas war on November 07, 2023

During his visit, the U.N. rights chief is due to engage with government officials, civil society actors, victims and U.N. colleagues on the human rights situation in the region, the statement said.

In Cairo on November 7, he was due to meet with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, as well as representatives of regional civil society organisations, and the head of the Arab League.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.