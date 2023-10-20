Israel-Hamas war | Several dead and injured at Gaza church compound after Israel strike, says Hamas

October 20, 2023 02:43 am | Updated 02:43 am IST - Palestinian Territories

The Hamas-controlled interior ministry said several displaced people who had taken shelter at a church compound in the Gaza Strip have been killed and injured after an Israeli strike late Thursday.

The strike left a “large number of martyrs and injured” at the compound of a Greek Orthodox church, the ministry said.

Witnesses told AFP the strike appeared to have been aimed at a target close to the place of worship where many Gaza residents had taken refuge as the war raged in the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli army when contacted told AFP it was checking the reported strike.

