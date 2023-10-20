ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas war | Several dead and injured at Gaza church compound after Israel strike, says Hamas

October 20, 2023 02:43 am | Updated 02:43 am IST - Palestinian Territories

The strike left a “large number of martyrs and injured” at the compound of a Greek Orthodox church, said the Hamas-controlled interior ministry

AFP

People inspect inside a church within the premises of Al-Ahli hospital where hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, on October 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Hamas-controlled interior ministry said several displaced people who had taken shelter at a church compound in the Gaza Strip have been killed and injured after an Israeli strike late Thursday.

The strike left a “large number of martyrs and injured” at the compound of a Greek Orthodox church, the ministry said.

Witnesses told AFP the strike appeared to have been aimed at a target close to the place of worship where many Gaza residents had taken refuge as the war raged in the Palestinian enclave.

