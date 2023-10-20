HamberMenu
Israel-Hamas war | Several dead and injured at Gaza church compound after Israel strike, says Hamas

The strike left a “large number of martyrs and injured” at the compound of a Greek Orthodox church, said the Hamas-controlled interior ministry

October 20, 2023 02:43 am | Updated 02:43 am IST - Palestinian Territories

AFP
People inspect inside a church within the premises of Al-Ahli hospital where hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, on October 18, 2023.

People inspect inside a church within the premises of Al-Ahli hospital where hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, on October 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Hamas-controlled interior ministry said several displaced people who had taken shelter at a church compound in the Gaza Strip have been killed and injured after an Israeli strike late Thursday.

The strike left a “large number of martyrs and injured” at the compound of a Greek Orthodox church, the ministry said.

Follow Israel-Hamas war, Day 13 LIVE updates here

Witnesses told AFP the strike appeared to have been aimed at a target close to the place of worship where many Gaza residents had taken refuge as the war raged in the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli army when contacted told AFP it was checking the reported strike.

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Palestine / Israel / unrest, conflicts and war / war

