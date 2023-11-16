HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas war, Day 41 Live Updates | Made it clear to Israelis that occupying Gaza would be a mistake: Joe Biden

Israel’s bombardment and invasion have left more than 11,200, also mostly civilians, dead, according to Gaza authorities

November 16, 2023 07:08 am | Updated 07:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Injured people are assisted following the bombing of occupation planes of a residential complex in Deir Al-Balah in the center of Gaza Strip, in this screengrab from a video released on November 15, 2023.

Injured people are assisted following the bombing of occupation planes of a residential complex in Deir Al-Balah in the center of Gaza Strip, in this screengrab from a video released on November 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

As the Israel - Gaza war enters its sixth week, the Israeli Army said has captured Gaza’s Parliament and other government institutions run by Hamas in Gaza City, as its forces deepened their offensive in the Palestinian territory.

Military units “took over the Hamas Parliament, the government building, the Hamas police headquarters and an engineering faculty that served as an institute for the production and development of weapons,” the Army said in a statement.

Also read | Israel Hamas war Day 40 Live Updates here

The statement said “government institutions of the terrorist organisation Hamas” had been used for “military purposes” including “for training in preparation for the attack on Israel” on October 7.

Israeli forces bombarded southern Gaza on Tuesday after tanks advanced to the gates of the enclave’s biggest hospital in the north where health officials say dozens of patients, including babies, have died due a lack of power and the heavy fighting.

Israel’s bombardment and invasion have left more than 11,200, also mostly civilians, dead, according to Gaza authorities.

Follow live updates here:
  • November 16, 2023 07:13
    Israel Army says seized Gaza parliament, other Hamas bodies

    The Israeli Army has managed to capture Gaza’s Parliament and other government institutions run by Hamas in Gaza City, as its forces deepened their offensive in the Palestinian territory.

    The statement said “government institutions of the terrorist organisation Hamas” had been used for “military purposes” including “for training in preparation for the attack on Israel” on October 7.

    Read more here
Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Palestine / World

