Israel-Hamas war, Day 32 Live updates | Will consider ‘tactical little pauses’ in Gaza fighting, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Casualties are likely to rise as the war turns to close urban combat; troops are expected to enter Gaza City soon

November 07, 2023 07:06 am | Updated 07:49 am IST

The UN Security Council on November 6 failed again to agree on a resolution on the monthlong Israel-Hamas war.

Despite more than two hours of closed-door discussions Monday, differences remained. The U.S. is calling for “humanitarian pauses” while many other council members are demanding a “humanitarian cease-fire” to deliver desperately needed aid and prevent more civilian deaths in Gaza

Earlier, the Israeli forces severed northern Gaza from the rest of the besieged territory and pounded it with intense air strikes overnight into Monday, setting the stage for an expected push into the dense confines of Gaza City and an even bloodier phase of the month-old war.

Already, the Palestinian death toll passed 10,000, the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Monday. The Ministry does not distinguish between fighters and civilians. Some 1,400 Israelis have died, mostly civilians killed in the October 7 incursion by Hamas that started the war.

