Live

Israel-Hamas war, Day 32 Live updates | Will consider ‘tactical little pauses’ in Gaza fighting, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Casualties are likely to rise as the war turns to close urban combat; troops are expected to enter Gaza City soon

November 07, 2023 07:06 am | Updated 07:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: Activists from Jewish Voice for Peace return to the ferry after occupying the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty on November 6, 2023 in New York City. The group has been occupying high profile New York City locations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by STEPHANIE KEITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: Activists from Jewish Voice for Peace return to the ferry after occupying the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty on November 6, 2023 in New York City. The group has been occupying high profile New York City locations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by STEPHANIE KEITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) | Photo Credit: STEPHANIE KEITH

The UN Security Council on November 6 failed again to agree on a resolution on the monthlong Israel-Hamas war.

Despite more than two hours of closed-door discussions Monday, differences remained. The U.S. is calling for “humanitarian pauses” while many other council members are demanding a “humanitarian cease-fire” to deliver desperately needed aid and prevent more civilian deaths in Gaza

Earlier, the Israeli forces severed northern Gaza from the rest of the besieged territory and pounded it with intense air strikes overnight into Monday, setting the stage for an expected push into the dense confines of Gaza City and an even bloodier phase of the month-old war.

Already, the Palestinian death toll passed 10,000, the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Monday. The Ministry does not distinguish between fighters and civilians. Some 1,400 Israelis have died, mostly civilians killed in the October 7 incursion by Hamas that started the war.

(With inputs from agencies)

Click here to read yesterday’s updates.
  • November 07, 2023 07:46
    Will consider ‘tactical little pauses’ in Gaza fighting: Netanyahu

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would consider “tactical little pauses” in Gaza fighting to facilitate the entry of aid or the exit of hostages, but again rejected calls for a general ceasefire despite growing international pressure.

    Speaking in a U.S. television interview, Mr. Netanyahu, whose country has vowed to destroy Gaza’s Hamas rulers, said he thought Israel would need security responsibility over the Palestinian enclave for an “indefinite period” after the war.

    Asked about the potential for humanitarian pauses in fighting, an idea supported by Israel’s top ally the United States, Mr. Netanyahu said a general ceasefire would hamper his country’s war effort.”As far as tactical little pauses - an hour here, an hour there - we’ve had them before. I suppose we’ll check the circumstances in order to enable goods, humanitarian goods to come in, or our hostages, individual hostages, to leave,” Netanyahu told ABC News on Monday.

    “But I don’t think there’s going to be a general ceasefire.”- Reuters

  • November 07, 2023 07:20
    UN Security Council fails to agree on resolution

    The UN Security Council on November 6 failed again to agree on a resolution on the monthlong Israel-Hamas war.

    Despite more than two hours of closed-door discussions Monday, differences remained. The U.S. is calling for “humanitarian pauses” while many other council members are demanding a “humanitarian cease-fire” to deliver desperately needed aid and prevent more civilian deaths in Gaza.

    “We talked about humanitarian pauses and we’re interested in pursuing language on that score,” U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood told reporters after the meeting. “But there are disagreements within the council about whether that’s acceptable.” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier Monday told reporters he wanted an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza and a halt to the “spiral of escalation” already taking place from the occupied West Bank, Lebanon and Syria to Iraq and Yemen. - AP

  • November 07, 2023 06:55
    PM Modi speaks to Iranian President on crisis in Gaza

    Continuing high level international conversations on the Israel-Palestinian conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with the Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.

    Continuing high level international conversations on the Israel-Palestinian conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with the Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.

    The two leaders discussed the situation in Gaza as well as progress on the Chabahar port which received a major boost in August when both sides decided to avoid commercial foreign arbitration for disputes between users and operators. In his remarks, President Raisi called for an “immediate ceasefire” and argued that the situation in Gaza will have “extra-regional consequences”. ​Read more

  • November 07, 2023 06:53
    Blinken wraps up frantic Mideast tour

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a gruelling Middle East diplomatic tour on November 6, 2023, in Turkey after only limited success in efforts to forge a regional consensus on how best to ease civilian suffering in Gaza as Israel intensifies its war against Hamas. ​Read more

Top News Today

