Israel-Hamas war, Day 29 updates | Turkey recalls envoy to Israel, ‘writes off’ Netanyahu

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on Saturday voiced his anguish over the suspected air strike on a convoy of ambulances outside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.
The attack on Friday left many dead and injured, according to reports.
While condoling the loss of lives in the attack outside the Gaza hospital, the UN chief also called for the immediate release of hostages by terror group Hamas.
“I do not forget the terror attacks committed in Israel by Hamas and the killing, maiming and abductions, including of women and children. All hostages held in Gaza must be released immediately and unconditionally,” Guterres said.
Responding to Guterres’s statement, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, took a swipe at the UN Secretary-General for rushing to condemn Israel without seeking a full understanding of the situation.
Invoking the UN chief’s remarks in light of a previous suspected air strike at Gaza’s al-Ahli hospital, he accused Guterres of making false claims about aid not entering Gaza and ignoring the alleged misuse of ambulances by Hamas to further its nefarious actions.
ANI
COMMents
SHARE