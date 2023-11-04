HamberMenu
Israel-Hamas war, Day 29 updates | Turkey recalls envoy to Israel, ‘writes off’ Netanyahu

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns Israel that humanitarian conditions in Gaza must improve to have ‘partners for peace’

November 04, 2023 06:47 am | Updated November 05, 2023 06:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A picture taken from the southern Israeli border city of Sderot shows smoke rising above buildings in the Gaza Strip during an Israeli military operation on November 4, 2023, as battles between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants continue.

A picture taken from the southern Israeli border city of Sderot shows smoke rising above buildings in the Gaza Strip during an Israeli military operation on November 4, 2023, as battles between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants continue. | Photo Credit: AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday pushed back against growing U.S. pressure for a “humanitarian pause” in the nearly month-old war to protect civilians and allow more aid into Gaza, insisting there would be no temporary ceasefire until the roughly 240 hostages held by Hamas are released.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his third trip to Israel since the war began, reiterating American support for Israel’s campaign to crush Hamas after its brutal October 7 attack in southern Israel. He also echoed President Joe Biden’s calls for a brief halt in the fighting to address a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Also read | Israel-Hamas war, Day 28 updates

Alarm has grown over spiraling Palestinian deaths and deepening misery for civilians from weeks of Israeli bombardment and a widening ground assault that risks even greater casualties. Overwhelmed hospitals say they are nearing collapse, with medicine and fuel running low under the Israeli siege. About 1.5 million people in Gaza, or 70% of the population, have fled their homes, the U.N. said Friday.

Palestinians are increasingly desperate for the most basic supplies.

Also read | UN official says the average Gaza resident is living on two pieces of bread a day

This live blog is closed. Click here to follow updates from Day 30

  • November 04, 2023 23:00
    UN chief Guterres says ‘horrified’ by blast outside Gaza hospital, Israel envoy hits back

    The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on Saturday voiced his anguish over the suspected air strike on a convoy of ambulances outside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

    The attack on Friday left many dead and injured, according to reports.

    While condoling the loss of lives in the attack outside the Gaza hospital, the UN chief also called for the immediate release of hostages by terror group Hamas.

    “I do not forget the terror attacks committed in Israel by Hamas and the killing, maiming and abductions, including of women and children. All hostages held in Gaza must be released immediately and unconditionally,” Guterres said.

    Responding to Guterres’s statement, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, took a swipe at the UN Secretary-General for rushing to condemn Israel without seeking a full understanding of the situation.

    Invoking the UN chief’s remarks in light of a previous suspected air strike at Gaza’s al-Ahli hospital, he accused Guterres of making false claims about aid not entering Gaza and ignoring the alleged misuse of ambulances by Hamas to further its nefarious actions.

    ANI

  • November 04, 2023 22:45
    Thousands march in Berlin in solidarity with Palestinians

    Thousands took to the streets of Berlin on Saturday in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid ongoing bombardments by Israel after the deadly Hamas attack on its territory on October 7.

    “We estimate the number of demonstrators at around 3,500, but more are arriving,” a police spokeswoman told AFP.

    The atmosphere was calm at the start of the rally, and many protesters came with their families and children.

    “Save Gaza”, “Stop genocide” and “Ceasefire” were emblazoned on marchers’ placards, according to AFP journalists.

    The participants, many of whom wore the keffiyeh, the scarf worn by Palestinian activists, gathered on the famous Alexanderplatz in central Berlin, shouting “Free Palestine”.

    AFP

  • November 04, 2023 22:32
    Situation complex: Jaishankar on Hamas-Israel conflict

    As the Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday described the situation as “very complex” even as he strongly justified India’s recent decision to abstain on a UN General Assembly resolution calling for a humanitarian truce between the two sides.

    Jaishankar described the October 7 strikes on Israeli cities by Hamas as “terrorism” but at the same time asserted India’s long-standing support for a negotiated two-state solution to the Palestine issue.

    “I clearly conclude that it is a very complex situation with a lot of possibilities which are not fully apparent -- possibilities not in a good way,” he said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

    Asked if the current crisis will impact initiatives under the I2U2 grouping and implementation of the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project, Jaishankar said it is too early to make any “definitive or even semi-definite conclusion”. “Certainly unanticipated problems, even of a serious nature can happen and we are seeing one right now. But I do not think because something has happened and that if you have a larger goal and a larger plan that you immediately start rethinking and revising that,” he said.

    PTI

  • November 04, 2023 22:13
    Brazil’s Workers Party slams Israel for holding Brazilians in Gaza

    Brazil’s ruling Workers Party criticized the Israeli government on Friday for not allowing 34 Brazilians to leave Gaza, saying Israel is playing favorites when deciding who should be allowed to evacuate the besieged Palestinian territory.

    Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told his Brazilian counterpart Brazil’s nationals would leave Gaza by Wednesday, a Brazilian foreign ministry spokesman said late on Friday.

    In three days since the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt opened to allow nationals of other countries to leave Gaza, Brazilians waiting to leave were not on the list approved by Israel, despite diplomatic efforts to include them.

    “For the third time, the Israeli government denied the departure of Brazilian citizens threatened by the massacre against the civilian population in the Gaza strip,” Workers Party president Gleisi Hoffmann said in a social media post.

    She said the Israeli government has not provided any explanation for what she said was discrimination. Brazil tried to find a negotiated solution to the conflict when it presided over the U.N. Security Council in October, Hoffmann said.

    “Unfortunately, the Israeli government signals that it has established a political hierarchy for the release of civilians, favoring some countries over others,” Hoffmann said.

    “We cannot allow that Brazilian civilians remain threatened in a region under military massacre,” she added.

    Reuters

  • November 04, 2023 22:00
    ‘I want my legs back’: the child amputees of Gaza’s war

    Layan al-Baz cries in agony when the effect fades of the painkillers she receives after her legs were amputated -- the result of a strike on Gaza as Israel fights Hamas.

    “I don’t want a false leg,” the 13-year-old Palestinian tells AFP in Khan Yunis’s Nasser hospital, in the southern Gaza Strip, where getting artificial limbs was nearly impossible anyway.

    The impoverished Palestinian territory, under a crippling Israeli-led blockade for years and besieged since war erupted on October 7, suffers severe shortages of food, water and fuel, and medical supplies are scarce.

    “I want them to put my legs back, they can do it,” Baz says in desperation from her bed at Nasser’s paediatric ward.

    Every time she opens her eyes as the painkillers wear off, she sees her bandaged stumps.

    Her mother, Lamia al-Baz, 47, says Layan was wounded last week in a strike on Al-Qarara district of Khan Yunis, part of Israel’s unrelenting military campaign in response to bloody Hamas attacks on October 7 that Israeli officials say killed more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

    AFP

  • November 04, 2023 21:40
    UAE says US should push for quick end to war, new strategy

    The diplomatic adviser to the United Arab Emirates’ president said on Saturday the latest war in Gaza shows Israel’s policy of containment has failed and the U.S. needs to push for a quick end to the conflict and a new strategy, or else be considered ineffective by the region.

    “If this crisis continues, especially the humanitiaran side, and if this crisis brings us back full circle to the old containment policy of pre-Oct. 7, I think the American role here, forget right or wrong, but it will not be seen as effective,” Anwar Gargash told a policy conference in Abu Dhabi.

    Reuters

  • November 04, 2023 21:19
    Israeli strikes kill multiple civilians at shelters in Gaza combat zone, as Blinken seeks more aid

    Israeli military strikes killed multiple civilians Saturday at a UN shelter and hospital in the main combat zone in the Gaza Strip as the assault intensified on the besieged enclave’s Hamas rulers, amid growing international uproar over the soaring death toll and deepening humanitarian crisis.

    Israel’s military said it had encircled Gaza City, the target of its offensive to crush Hamas, but on Saturday offered a three-hour window for residents trapped by the fighting to flee south.

    On Saturday, two strikes hit a UN school-turned-shelter just north of Gaza City, killing several people in tents in the schoolyard and women who were baking bread inside the building, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

    Initial reports indicated that 20 people were killed but the agency has not yet been able to verify the figure, said spokeswoman Juliette Touma.

    The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza reported that 15 persons were killed at the school where thousands have sought shelter and another 70 people wounded.

    Read the full story here
  • November 04, 2023 20:56
    Turkey recalls envoy to Israel, ‘writes off’ Netanyahu

    Turkey said Saturday it was recalling its ambassador to Israel and breaking off contacts with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in protest at the bloodshed in Gaza.

    Ankara announced the decisions on the eve of what promises to be a difficult visit to Turkey by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

    The Turkish Foreign Ministry said ambassador Sakir Ozkan Torunlar was being recalled for consultations “in view of the unfolding humanitarian tragedy in Gaza caused by the continuing attacks by Israel against civilians, and Israel’s refusal (to accept) a ceasefire”.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan separately told reporters that he held Netanyahu personally responsible for the growing civilian death toll in the Gaza Strip.

    Read the full story here
  • November 04, 2023 20:43
    Blinken tries to build support among wary Arab countries for planning a postwar future for Gaza

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to build support Saturday for planning a postwar future for Gaza as he met with wary Arab leaders during his latest urgent mission to the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas conflict began.

    His talks in Jordan’s capital with the officials, angry and deeply suspicious of Israel as it intensifies military operations, came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu snubbed Blinken’s blunt warning that Israel risks losing any hope of an eventual peace deal with the Palestinians unless it eases the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

    Blinken first meeting was with Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, whose economically and politically ravaged country is home to Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed force that is hostile to Israel. The United States has grave concerns that Hezbollah, which has stepped up rocket and cross-border attacks on northern Israel, will take a more active role in the Israel-Hamas war.

    AP

  • November 04, 2023 20:25
    Israel’s military and Hezbollah exchange fire along tense Lebanon-Israel border

    Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes along the border with Lebanon Saturday as the militant Hezbollah group attacked several Israeli army posts, including one that was struck with two large rockets.

    The escalation came a day after Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said his powerful group is already engaged in unprecedented fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border. He threatened a further escalation as Israel’s war in Gaza with Hamas, Hezbollah’s ally, nears the one-month mark.

    Hezbollah is prepared for all options, Nasrallah declared, “and we can resort to them at any time”.

    Hezbollah said in a statement that its fighters attacked at least six Israeli posts along the border, saying “suitable rockets and weapons” were used. It added that “direct hits were scored and technical equipment was destroyed”.

    AP

  • November 04, 2023 19:47
    Hamas leader’s home hit in airstrike as Israel presses its attacks; U.S. envoy seeks aid route

    Israel’s military hit the family home of the exiled leader of Hamas on the outskirts of Gaza City with an airstrike Saturday and pressed ahead with attacks across in the besieged enclave where a humanitarian crisis is rapidly worsening.

    The family home of Hamas’ exiled leader Ismail Haniyeh, in the Shati refugee camp on the northern edge of Gaza City, was hit Saturday morning by an airstrike, according to the Hamas-run media office in Gaza. It had no immediate details on damage or casualties and there was no immediate comment.

    The home is located in a narrow alley in the refugee camp, which has become a crowded neighbourhood of Gaza City over the generations. Haniyeh, a former aide to Hamas’ founder, Ahmed Yassin, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in 2004, has been in exile since 2019.

    Read the full story here
  • November 04, 2023 19:41
    Iranians mark the anniversary of the 1979 U.S. embassy takeover while calling for a ceasefire in Gaza

    Thousands of Iranians gathered on the streets Saturday to mark the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the U.S. embassy in Tehran, chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” while condemning Washington’s support of Israel as it strikes the Gaza Strip as part of its war against Hamas.

    The rally — which was called for by the state — came as the Israel-Hamas war entered its fourth week. About 1,400 people in Israel were killed and over 240 taken hostage after Hamas’ surprise attack on Oct.7. The Israeli retaliatory operation has killed over 9,000 people in the Gaza Strip.

    People assembled outside the former U.S. embassy in Tehran, with some burning American and Israeli flags.

    Protesters stomped on images of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden. Others carried banners calling the U.S., “Great Satan.” The banner on the main podium read: “We trample America under our feet.”

    AP

  • November 04, 2023 19:10
    EAM Jaishankar speaks to Israeli counterpart, reaffirms commitment to counter terror, pursue two-state solution

    Amid the offensive against the terror group Hamas in Gaza, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday had a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, reaffirming India’s commitment to “countering terrorism, observance of international humanitarian law and for a two-state solution”.

    “Spoke this afternoon with FM Eli Choen of Israel. Appreciated his sharing the Israeli assessment of the current situation. Reiterated our firm commitment to countering terrorism, observance of international humanitarian law and for a two-state solution,” Jaishankar posted from his official handle on X.

    Reiterating India’s firm stance against terrorism, Jaishankar underscored the nation’s unwavering commitment to countering the menace. He also emphasised the necessity of observing international humanitarian law, ensuring that civilian lives are protected in conflict zones.

    During the conversation, he also articulated India’s steadfast support for a two-state solution to decades-old Israel-Palestine conflict.

    ANI

  • November 04, 2023 18:54
    Turkey’s Erdogan says post-war Gaza must be part of sovereign Palestinian state

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Gaza must be part of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state once the Israel-Hamas war is over, and Ankara will not support any plans “gradually erasing Palestinians” from history.

    “Once all of this that is happening is finished, we want to see Gaza as a peaceful region that is a part of an independent Palestinian state, in line with 1967 borders, with territorial integrity, and with East Jerusalem as its capital,” Erdogan was on Saturday cited as saying by broadcaster Haberturk and others.

    “We will support formulas that will bring peace and calm to the region. We will not be supportive of plans that will further darken the lives of Palestinians, that will gradually erase them from the scene of history.”

    He also said his intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin was in contact with Israeli and Palestinian authorities, as well as Hamas, but added that he would not regard Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - who Erdogan said was the sole perpetrator of the situation in Gaza - as a counterpart.

    Reuters

  • November 04, 2023 18:43
    Erdogan says Netanyahu ‘no longer someone we can talk to’

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he was breaking off contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to Israel’s actions in Gaza.

    “Netanyahu is no longer someone we can talk to. We have written him off,” Turkish media quoted Erdogan as saying.

    Erdogan’s remarks came a week after Israel said it was “re-evaluating” its relations with Ankara because of Turkey’s increasingly heated rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war.

    Israel had earlier withdrawn all diplomats from Turkey and other regional countries as a security precaution.

    AFP

  • November 04, 2023 18:24
    Palestinian Red Crescent condemns Israeli strike on Gaza ambulance convoy

    The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has condemned the targeting of a convoy of ambulances in Gaza by Israeli forces on Friday, which it says killed 15 people and wounded more than 60 others.

    The PRCS said in a statement early Saturday that one of its ambulances was struck “by a missile fired by the Israeli forces”, about two metres from the entrance to the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

    The attack resulted in the deaths of 15 civilians and wounded 60 other people, it said, mirroring figures released earlier by the Hamas-run health ministry.

    Another ambulance, belonging to the health ministry, was “directly targeted” by a missile around one kilometre from the hospital, causing injuries and damage, the PRCS said.

    Deliberately targeting medical teams constituted “a grave violation of the Geneva Conventions, a war crime”, added the organisation, part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

    AFP

  • November 04, 2023 18:12
    Honduras recalls ambassador to Israel as it condemns civilian Palestinian toll in war

    Honduras on Friday became the latest Latin American country to recall its ambassador to Israel for consultations as it condemned what it called genocide and other serious violations of international law in the Gaza Strip.

    The Central American country’s Foreign Affairs Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina said on X, formerly Twitter, that President Xiomara Castro had decided to immediately recall the ambassador in light of “the serious humanitarian situation the civilian Palestinian population is suffering in the Gaza Strip.”

    Honduras is the latest leftist-led Latin American government to take diplomatic steps to express its disapproval of Israel’s expanded offensive.

    AP

  • November 04, 2023 17:58
    Arab states to press Blinken for Gaza ceasefire

    U.S.-allied Arab states will press Secretary of State Antony Blinken for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza at a meeting of foreign ministers in Amman on Saturday, as Washington tries to persuade Israel to agree to temporary pauses to allow in aid.

    The United States has dismissed growing international calls for a ceasefire but has sought to persuade Israel to accept localized pauses - an idea rejected by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he met Blinken on Friday.

    Blinken is on his second trip to the region since Israel and Hamas went to war on Oct. 7, when the Islamist militant Palestinian group raided Israel from Gaza, in a rampage Israel says killed 1,400 people, with more than 240 others taken hostage.

    Saudi, Qatari, Emirati, Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers as well as Palestinian representatives will stress the “Arab stance calling for an immediate ceasefire, delivering humanitarian aid and ways of ending the dangerous deterioration that threatens the security of the region”, the Jordanian foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

    Reuters

  • November 04, 2023 17:46
    Hamas health ministry says 15 killed at Gaza UN school in Israeli strike

    The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said at least 15 people were killed Saturday when Israel struck a United Nations school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering.

    “The massacre at the Al-Fakhura school committed by the occupation (Israel) this morning left 15 martyrs and 70 wounded,” ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said at a press conference.

    The ministry had earlier said that 12 people had been killed and 54 wounded.

    There was no immediate comment from Israel, and AFP was unable to independently confirm the toll.

    AFP

  • November 04, 2023 17:28
    UN rights chief slams hatred surge sparked by Gaza war

    The UN human rights chief Saturday strongly denounced the “sharp rise in hatred globally” since the war between Hamas and Israel began on October 7.

    Volker Turk said in a statement he was “disgusted” by the surge in cases of anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and other hate-speech, both online and offline.

    “The impact of this crisis... has sent shockwaves across every region, dehumanising both Palestinians and Jews,” Turk said.

    “We have witnessed a sharp spike in hate speech, violence and discrimination, deepening social fractures and polarisation... I have heard from both Jews and Muslims that they don’t feel safe, and it saddens me,” he added.

    AFP

  • November 04, 2023 17:13
    U.S. special envoy: no record of Hamas blocking or seizing aid

    U.S. Special Envoy David Satterfield said on Saturday that U.S. officials had not been told that Hamas is blocking or diverting humanitarian aid flowing into the Gaza Strip amid shortages of food, medicine and fuel.

    Speaking to reporters in the Jordanian capital Amman, he said that those distributing aid in Gaza had not reported aid being diverted since trucks resumed crossing the Egypt-controlled Rafah gate on Oct. 21 after diplomatic wrangling to resume the flow.

    Those in charge of the aid “do not report to us in this 10 day, 12 day period of assistance delivery, interdiction of or seizure of goods by Hamas,” he said.

    Between 800,000 to a million people have moved to the south of the Gaza Strip, while 350,000-400,000 remain in the north of the enclave, Satterfield said.

    Reuters

  • November 04, 2023 16:55
    Hamas Health Ministry says 12 killed at Gaza U.N. school in Israeli strike

    The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said at least 12 people were killed Saturday when Israel struck a United Nations school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering.

    The Ministry reported in a statement “12 martyrs and upwards of 54 wounded so far as a result of targeting Al-Fakhura school, which is sheltering thousands of displaced people in Jabalia (refugee) camp in the northern Gaza Strip”.

    An earlier statement by the interior ministry said it was an “occupation (Israeli) strike” that hit the school.

    - AFP

  • November 04, 2023 16:34
    Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll hits 9,488

    The Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Saturday at least 9,488 people were killed in the Palestinian territory since war with Israel erupted last month.

    The Ministry said at least 3,900 children were among those killed since Israel began striking the Gaza Strip in retaliation to the October 7 attacks carried out by Hamas militants in southern Israel.

    - AFP

  • November 04, 2023 16:33
    Turkey’s Erdogan says post-war Gaza must be part of sovereign Palestinian state

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told reporters that Gaza must be part of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state once the Israel-Hamas war is over, adding Ankara would not support models “gradually erasing Palestinians from history”.

    Mr. Erdogan also said his intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin was in contact with Israeli and Palestinian authorities, as well as Hamas, broadcaster Haberturk and others reported.

    He said he would not take Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a counterpart, but added Ankara would not sever its ties with Israel either, according to Haberturk.

    - Reuters

  • November 04, 2023 16:05
    Erdogan says Netanyahu ‘no longer someone we can talk to’

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he was breaking off contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to Israel’s actions in Gaza.

    “Netanyahu is no longer someone we can talk to. We have written him off,” Turkish media quoted Erdogan as saying.

    - AFP

  • November 04, 2023 15:02
    French death toll from Hamas attacks in Israel up to 39

    The death toll of French citizens killed as a result of Hamas’ attacks in Israel has risen to 39, with nine other French nationals still missing, France’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

    - Reuters

  • November 04, 2023 14:43
    U.K. urges Iran to use influence to prevent escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict

    British Foreign Minister James Cleverly has urged Iran to use its influence with groups in the Middle East region to prevent an escalation of Israel’s conflict with Hamas.

    Britain’s Foreign Office said Cleverly spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday, telling him “Iran bore responsibility” for the actions of groups, such as Hamas and Hezbollah, that it has supported for many years.

    Cleverly also reiterated that Iranian-backed threats against people in the United Kingdom were unacceptable and must stop, a Foreign Office spokesperson said.

    - Reuters

  • November 04, 2023 13:43
    Lebanon’s PM emphasizes urgency of ceasefire in Gaza in meeting with Antony Blinken

    Lebanon’s caretaker PM Najib Mikati met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman on Saturday and emphasized the importance of working towards a ceasefire in Gaza and stopping Israeli aggression in southern Lebanon, Lebanon state news agency said.

    Mr. Mikati also stressed Lebanon’s commitment to international legitimacy and the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701, calling on the international community to pressure Israel to cease its violations.

    Mr. Blinken, in turn, emphasized his efforts to halt military operations for humanitarian reasons and to address the issue of prisoners.

    - Reuters

  • November 04, 2023 13:27
    Israel fires missile at Gaza house of Hamas chief Haniyeh

    An Israeli drone fired a missile at the Gaza house of Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh who is currently outside the enclave, Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa Radio reported on Saturday.

    It was unclear whether any of his family members were at the house when it was struck.

    Haniyeh, Hamas’ political chief, has been outside the Gaza Strip since 2019, residing between Turkey and Qatar.

    - Reuters

  • November 04, 2023 12:33
    Japan announces $65 million in humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip

    Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa announced a $65 million in humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip on Friday as she condemned attacks on civilians and promised Japan’s continued support for a two-state solution for the conflict.

    Mr. Kamikawa met with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and her Palestinian counterpart, Riyad al-Maliki, during her visit to the region Friday, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry. The aid will cover support for the Palestinians and supplies for the Gaza Strip, in addition to $10 million in emergency aid Japan announced earlier, she said.

    - AP

  • November 04, 2023 12:10
    Is the United Nations toothless in ending wars?

    Ever since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, the Israeli Defense Forces have been relentlessly bombing civilian locations across the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine conflict is still ongoing. These two conflicts have in recent times led to more questions about the inability of the United Nations in bringing about peace. Has the UN become toothless in ending wars? Rakesh Sood and Vivek Katju discuss the question in a conversation moderated by Kallol Bhattacherjee.

    Read the discussion here.

  • November 04, 2023 11:53
    US does not want to see Israel-Hamas conflict expand into Lebanon: White House

    The United States does not want to see the Israel-Hamas conflict expand into Lebanon, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. She said that Hezbollah and other actors, including state and non-state should not take advantage of the ongoing conflict.

    “We and our partners have been clear: Hezbollah and other actors, state or non-state, should not take advantage of the ongoing conflict. This has the potential of becoming a bloodier war between Israel and Lebanon than in 2006. So, the United States does not want to see this conflict expand into Lebanon. The likely devastation for Lebanon and her people would be unimaginable and is avoidable. So again, we’ve been very, very clear about that part, as well. Like, you heard from the Secretary of State on these two things that I just laid out yesterday and again today,” she added.

    -ANI

  • November 04, 2023 11:32
    U.N.Relief Chief briefs U.N. member states on humanitarian situation
  • November 04, 2023 11:01
    Aryadan Shoukath leads Palestine rally, defies PCC whip

    Defying the Congress Kerala leadership and heavy rain, a large number of Congress workers took out a rally in Malappuram on Friday evening expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine. The rally held under the banner of the Aryadan Foundation was in defiance of the Congress leadership’s stand.

    Hundreds of Congress men and women attended the rally led by Aryadan Foundation working chairman and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary Aryadan Shoukath.

    Read the story here.

  • November 04, 2023 10:29
    Indonesia sends its first shipment of aid for Gaza

    Indonesia dispatched a batch of humanitarian aid for people in Gaza on Saturday, its first since the latest Israel-Hamas war began.

    The 51.5-ton aid was sent off directly by President Joko Widodo from Jakarta’s Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base. Widodo said the medical equipment, food, blankets, tents and other supplies came both from the government and from Indonesian civilians, collected by humanitarian agencies.

    “This is a form of Indonesian solidarity, a form of Indonesians’ concern for humanity,” Mr. Widodo said, “because the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza is unacceptable and must be stopped as soon as possible.”

    -AP

  • November 04, 2023 10:09
    “There is no water. There is no food,” say Palestine refugees
  • November 04, 2023 09:52
    Israel’s fortified underground blood bank processes unprecedented amounts as troops move into Gaza

    Hours after Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, the country’s new fortified, subterranean blood bank kicked into action. Staffers moved equipment into the underground bunker and started saving lives.

    The Marcus National Blood Services Center in Ramla, near Tel Aviv, had been scheduled to open within days, but with more than 1,400 people in Israel killed since the Hamas raids — most killed during the initial attack — the timeline changed.

    “It became very clear we needed to move with the war plans because this was exactly the moment, the event it was built for,” said Dr. Eilat Shinar, director of the national blood services division of Magen David Adom — Israel’s medical emergency, disaster, ambulance and blood service.

    Nestled some 15 meters (50 feet) underground at its lowest level, the $135-million, 6-story, state-of-the-art facility is protected from rockets, missiles, chemical attacks and earthquakes, ensuring blood processing can continue when it’s needed most.

    -AP

  • November 04, 2023 09:32
    U.N. calls for immediate humanitarian pause
  • November 04, 2023 09:01
    U.N. chief ‘horrified’ by Israeli strike on Gaza ambulance convoy

    The head of the United Nations was “horrified” by a strike by Israeli forces on a convoy of ambulances in Gaza on Friday, he said in a statement, adding that the conflict “must stop.”

    “I am horrified by the reported attack in Gaza on an ambulance convoy outside Al Shifa hospital. The images of bodies strewn on the street outside the hospital are harrowing,” Antonio Guterres said in the statement.

    -AFP

  • November 04, 2023 08:42
    Modi, Sunak speak on West Asia during call

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed the Israel-Hamas war and the situation in Palestine during a phone call on Friday.

    On West Asia, Mr. Modi said that he and Mr. Sunak agreed “ that there is no place for terror and violence”.

    Read the story here.

  • November 04, 2023 08:16
    U.S. making intense effort to get hostages out of Gaza, says official

    U.S. officials are making intense efforts to gain the release of hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza, but there is no guarantee of success or a timeframe, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday.

    The official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said there was “indirect engagement” aimed at finding a way to get the hostages out but that the work was extremely difficult.

    - Reuters

  • November 04, 2023 07:55
    U.N. official says the average Gaza resident is living on two pieces of bread a day

    The average Gaza resident is living on two pieces of Arabic bread made from flour the U.N. had stockpiled in the region, yet the main refrain now being heard in the street is “Water, water,” the Gaza director for the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said on November 3.

    Read the story here.

  • November 04, 2023 07:35
    Palestinian Red Crescent condemns Israeli strike on Gaza ambulance convoy

    The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has condemned the targeting of a convoy of ambulances in Gaza by Israeli forces on Friday, which it says killed 15 people and wounded more than 60 others.

    The PRCS said in a statement early Saturday that one of its ambulances was struck “by a missile fired by the Israeli forces”, about two meters from the entrance to the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

    The attack resulted in the deaths of 15 civilians and wounded 60 other people, the PRCS said, mirroring figures released earlier by the Hamas-run health ministry.

    Another ambulance, belonging to the health ministry, was “directly targeted” by a missile around one kilometre from the hospital, causing injuries and damage, it said.

    -AFP

  • November 04, 2023 07:11
    Gupkar alliance leaders urge India to play role to end bloodshed in Palestine

    National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, who met the leaders of the Peoples Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), on Friday urged India to raise its voice over the ongoing crisis in Palestine and work for ways and means to achieve peace there.

    “Mahatma Gandhi’s country has to raise its voice,” Dr. Abdullah said, at a press conference in Srinagar.

    Read the story here.

  • November 04, 2023 06:54
    U.S. Official says Hamas tried to put wounded fighters on list of approved Palestinian evacuees

    Hamas attempted to slip some of its wounded fighters onto a list of people approved to pass from Gaza into Egypt at the Rafah crossing, a senior Biden administration official said, contributing to a slowed effort this week to evacuate hundreds of foreign nationals and dozens of seriously injured Palestinians.

    -AP

  • November 04, 2023 06:47
    Blinken warns Israel that humanitarian conditions in Gaza must improve to have ‘partners for peace’

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Israel on Friday that it risks destroying an eventual possibility for peace unless it acts swiftly to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza for Palestinian civilians as it intensifies its war against Hamas.

    In a blunt call for Israel to pause military operations in the territory to allow for the immediate and increased delivery of assistance, Mr. Blinken said the current situation would drive Palestinians toward further radicalism and effectively end prospects for any eventual resumption of peace talks to end the conflict.

    -AP

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / Palestine / war / unrest, conflicts and war

