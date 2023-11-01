HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas war, Day 26 LIVE updates | Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as troops battle Hamas militants

U.S. President Joe Biden threatens to veto bill in Congress to provide $14.3 billion in aid to Israel

November 01, 2023 06:40 am | Updated 07:26 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Palestinians look for survivors following Israeli airstrike in Nusseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Palestinians look for survivors following Israeli airstrike in Nusseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, October 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A barrage of Israeli airstrikes leveled apartment buildings in a refugee camp near Gaza City on Tuesday, and footage showed rescuers pulling men, women and children from the rubble. Israel said the strike destroyed a Hamas command center set up in civilian houses and an underground tunnel network.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas war, Day 25 updates

The toll from the strikes in the Jabaliya camp was not immediately known. The director of the nearby hospital where casualties were taken, Dr. Atef Al-Kahlot, said hundreds of people were wounded or killed, but he did not provide exact figures.

The Israeli military said dozens of militants were killed, including a key Hamas commander for northern Gaza.

Opinion | The silent annexation of West Bank

Israel aggressively defended the attack, with military spokesman saying the targeted commander had also been a key planner of the bloody October 7 rampage that started the war, and that the apartment buildings collapsed only because the vast underground Hamas complex had been destroyed.

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow live updates:

  • November 01, 2023 07:24
    J&K Waqf Board ‘mutes’ Palestine issue from sermons, prayers to contain protests in Valley

    Preachers in Kashmir Valley have accused the J&K Waqf Board of disallowing any mention of Palestine, which has been witnessing a fierce conflict for the past 24 days, in sermons or duas (special prayers), in an apparent bid to contain any street protests against Israel.

    Several preachers, who presided over the religious rites, during the 11-day Urs at the shrine of saint Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani in Srinagar’s Khanyar, told The Hindu that the Palestine issue was not mentioned during sermons or prayers, unlike the instances in the past three decades when Palestine and Israel saw flare ups resulting in civilian deaths.

    Read the full story here.

  • November 01, 2023 07:07
    U.N. chief ‘deeply alarmed’ by escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict

    The United Nations chief said Tuesday he was “deeply alarmed by the intensification of the conflict between Israel and Hamas” as fierce fighting raged in Gaza.

    The escalation includes “ground operations by the Israel Defense Forces accompanied by intense air strikes, and the continued rocket fire towards Israel from Gaza,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

    “Civilians have borne the brunt of the current fighting from the outset,” he said.

    -AFP

  • November 01, 2023 06:54
    U.S. House Republicans’ Israel-only aid bill opposed in Senate, by Biden

    U.S. senators from both parties voiced doubts on Tuesday about House Republicans’ plan to provide $14.3 billion in aid to Israel by cutting Internal Revenue Service funding, without providing aid to Ukraine, and Democratic President Joe Biden threatened to veto the bill were it to pass.

    In the first major legislative action under new Speaker Mike Johnson, House of Representatives Republicans unveiled a standalone supplemental spending bill only for Israel on Monday.

    Republicans have a 221-212 majority in the House, but Mr. Biden’s fellow Democrats control the Senate 51-49. To become law, the bill would have to pass both the House and Senate and be signed by Mr. Biden.

    The administration said Biden would veto such a bill were it to reach his desk.

    -Reuters

  • November 01, 2023 06:44
    Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel as Chile and Colombia recall their ambassadors

    Bolivia’s government severed diplomatic relations with Israel on Tuesday, accusing it of carrying out “crimes against humanity” in Gaza, and Chile and Colombia recalled their ambassadors to Israel as they criticized the Israeli military offensive against Hamas militants.

    Bolivian officials cited the number of Palestinian casualties in Gaza that have resulted from the latest Israel-Hamas war, but made no mention of the Hamas attack on Israel at the start of the conflict.

    Chile decided to recall its ambassador “in the face of the unacceptable violations of international humanitarian law committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip,” the South American country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro, also announced he was recallinghis country’s ambassador to Israel.

    “If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people, we cannot remain there,” Petro wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

    -AP

  • November 01, 2023 06:41
    Israeli attack hit refugee camp in north Gaza, army spokesperson says

    Israeli airstrikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 50 Palestinians and a Hamas commander, and medics struggled to treat the casualties, even setting up operating rooms in hospital corridors.

    Israeli tanks have been active in Gaza for at least four days following weeks of air bombardments.

    An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) statement said the strike by fighter jets on Jabalia, Gaza’s largest refugee camp, had killed Ibrahim Biari.

    -Reuters

