Israel-Hamas war, Day 26 LIVE updates | Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as troops battle Hamas militants

U.S. President Joe Biden threatens to veto bill in Congress to provide $14.3 billion in aid to Israel

November 01, 2023 06:40 am | Updated 07:26 am IST

A barrage of Israeli airstrikes leveled apartment buildings in a refugee camp near Gaza City on Tuesday, and footage showed rescuers pulling men, women and children from the rubble. Israel said the strike destroyed a Hamas command center set up in civilian houses and an underground tunnel network.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas war, Day 25 updates

The toll from the strikes in the Jabaliya camp was not immediately known. The director of the nearby hospital where casualties were taken, Dr. Atef Al-Kahlot, said hundreds of people were wounded or killed, but he did not provide exact figures.

The Israeli military said dozens of militants were killed, including a key Hamas commander for northern Gaza.

Opinion | The silent annexation of West Bank

Israel aggressively defended the attack, with military spokesman saying the targeted commander had also been a key planner of the bloody October 7 rampage that started the war, and that the apartment buildings collapsed only because the vast underground Hamas complex had been destroyed.

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow live updates: