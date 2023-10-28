Israel-Hamas war, Day 22 LIVE updates | Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza as UN calls for humanitarian truce

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, since the October 7 attack at least 7,326 people have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory strikes on the besieged territory, mainly civilians including 3,038 children

October 28, 2023 06:42 am | Updated 08:13 am IST

Israel knocked out internet and communications in the Gaza Strip in stepped-up bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from contact with each other and the outside world and creating a near-blackout of information, as the military said it was “expanding” ground operations in the territory.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, since the October 7 attack at least 7,326 people have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory strikes on the besieged territory, mainly civilians including 3,038 children.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas war Day 21 updates

Meanwhile, the United Nations on Friday overwhelmingly called for an immediate humanitarian truce and demanded aid access to the besieged Gaza Strip and protection of civilians. India was among the 45 countries who abstained from voting.

With no electricity, no communications and no water, many of those trapped in Gaza had little choice but to wait in their homes or seek the relative safety of schools and hospitals as Israel expanded its bombing early Saturday.

Throughout the night, explosions shot bursts of orange flame on the horizon over Gaza City, briefly illuminating clouds of white smoke hanging in the air from previous airstrikes. Some of the blasts came in tight groups, apparently hitting the same location, with fireballs followed seconds later by a burst of loud bangs.

Opinion | The voice of a Gaza under occupation

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow the live updates here: