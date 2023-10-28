Israel-Hamas war, Day 22 LIVE updates | Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza as UN calls for humanitarian truce

- October 28, 2023 08:13International humanitarian agencies defending casualty figures provided by Palestinian officials
- October 28, 2023 07:49We reject UNGA’s call for ceasefire: Israel’s Foreign Minister
Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that Tel Aviv rejects the United Nations General Assembly’s call for a ceasefire. He said that Israel intends to eliminate Hamas as the world dealt with Nazis and ISIS.
Eli Cohen’s statement comes after the United Nations General Assembly on Friday (local time) adopted a resolution calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce” between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists in Gaza.
Taking to X, Cohen stated, “We reject outright the UN General Assembly’s despicable call for a ceasefire. Israel intends to eliminate Hamas just as the world dealt with the Nazis and ISIS.”
The Jordanian-led draft resolution has been adopted by the General Assembly, with 120 votes in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions. The 45 nations that abstained from voting on the resolution included Iceland, India, Panama, Lithuania and Greece.
- ANI
- October 28, 2023 07:23Israeli military says it can’t guarantee journalists’ safety in Gaza
Israel’s military has told international news organisations Reuters and Agence France Presse that it cannot guarantee the safety of their journalists operating in the Gaza Strip, under Israeli bombardment and siege for almost three weeks.
Gaza has been under bombardment since Oct. 7 when Hamas gunmen burst through the Gaza border into Israel and killed some 1,400 people. Gaza’s health ministry says over 7,300 people have been killed by Israeli strikes.
The Israel Defense Forces wrote to Reuters and AFP this week after they had sought assurances that their journalists in Gaza would not be targeted by Israeli strikes.
“The IDF is targeting all Hamas military activity throughout Gaza,” the IDF letter said, adding that Hamas deliberately put military operations “in the vicinity of journalists and civilians”.
The IDF also noted that its high-intensity strikes on Hamas targets could cause damage to surrounding buildings and that Hamas rockets could also misfire and kill people inside Gaza.
“Under these circumstances, we cannot guarantee your employees’ safety, and strongly urge you to take all necessary measures for their safety,” the IDF letter concluded.
Hamas did not immediately comment when asked about the IDF’s allegation that it put military operations near where journalists in Gaza are known to be based.
Reuters could not verify how many other news organizations operating in Gaza had received the same letter from the IDF.
- Reuters
- October 28, 2023 07:06Heavy bombardment seen on Israel-Gaza border
- October 28, 2023 06:50Director-General of the World Health Organization says lost contact with staff in Gaza
- October 28, 2023 06:44Protesters shut New York’s Grand Central, seeking Gaza ceasefire
Hundreds of protesters demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas forced officials on Friday to close Grand Central Terminal, one of New York City’s major transit hubs, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.
“Grand Central Terminal is closed until further notice due to a protest,” the MTA said on its website, urging commuters to use alternate stations and plan for extra travel time.
Images on social media showed protesters pouring out of the train station and onto 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan.
“Mourn the dead, and fight like hell for the living,” read one banner raised inside the building.
The demonstration was organized by a group called Jewish Voice for Peace, the New York Times reported.
- Reuters
- October 28, 2023 06:42Gaza info blackout ‘risks providing cover for mass atrocities’: HRW
The near-total telecommunications blackout in Gaza amid Israel’s ongoing bombardment of the Palestinian territory risks providing cover for mass atrocities, the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Friday.
Internet access and the phone network were completely cut across the Gaza Strip on Friday, nearly three weeks after Israel began bombarding the enclave following an armed attack by Hamas militants that Israeli officials say killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians.
“Widespread phone and internet outages occurred in Gaza on October 27, 2023, amid a concerted Israeli bombardment, almost entirely cutting off the 2.2 million residents from the outside world,” HRW said in a statement.
“This information blackout risks providing cover for mass atrocities and contributing to impunity for human rights violations,” Deborah Brown, the group’s senior technology and human rights researcher, said in the statement.
A number of international agencies and NGOs said they had lost touch with their staff in Gaza on Friday, including the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA.
- AFP
- October 28, 2023 06:41India abstains on UNGA resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict
India has abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict leading to a cessation of hostilities. It also called for unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza strip.
The 193 members of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), which met in a resumed 10th Emergency Special Session, voted on the draft resolution submitted by Jordan and co-sponsored by more than 40 nations including Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan, Russia and South Africa.
The resolution titled “Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations” was overwhelmingly adopted with 120 nations voting in its favour, 14 against it and 45 abstaining.
Besides India, countries that abstained included Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine and the UK.
The Jordanian-drafted resolution did not make any mention of the militant group Hamas, with the US expressing outrage at the “omission”.
- PTI
