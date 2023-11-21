HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas war, Day 46 LIVE updates | WHO official says Gaza hospital situation ‘catastrophic’

Israeli troops were battling Hamas fighters in the Jabaliya refugee camp, a densely built up district on Gaza City’s northeastern side that has been heavily hit by bombardment for weeks

November 21, 2023 06:44 am | Updated 08:02 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A 'save Palestine' sign adorns a wall as Israeli infantry soldiers take part in a live firing tactical advance exercise near the border in readiness for possible deployment across the border into Gaza on November 20, 2023 in Southern Israel.

A 'save Palestine' sign adorns a wall as Israeli infantry soldiers take part in a live firing tactical advance exercise near the border in readiness for possible deployment across the border into Gaza on November 20, 2023 in Southern Israel. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The United States believes that Israel and Hamas are getting closer to a deal that would secure the release of some hostages held in Gaza, even as the Israeli military’s deadly assault on Gaza City continued on November 21 and rockets were being fired into Israel.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he believed an accord was near. “We’re closer now than we’ve been before,” White House spokesman John Kirby said of a hostage agreement. The Palestinian militant group Hamas took about 240 hostages during its Oct. 7 rampage into Israel that killed 1,200 people.

Also read | The geopolitical fallout of the Israel-Hamas war

Israeli forces pressed their offensive against Hamas in northern Gaza on Monday, battling militants around a hospital where thousands of patients and displaced people have been sheltering for weeks, and where health officials managed to evacuate some of the wounded. The offensive came as 28 premature babies evacuated from Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital by the World Health Organization were transported to Egypt on Monday. Three others were transferred to an Emirati-run hospital in Rafah in southern Gaza, the Red Crescent said.

Since October 7, more than 12,700 Palestinians, including more than 5,000 minors and 3,250 women, have been killed in Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the West Bank said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Here are the updates:

  • November 21, 2023 07:56
    At least 28 premature babies have arrived in Egypt after being evacuated from Gaza
  • November 21, 2023 07:35
    Relatives of Gaza hostages say stop talk of execution for Hamas detainees

    Relatives of some of the 240 people held by Hamas in Gaza urged far-right Israeli lawmakers on Monday not to pursue proposed capital punishment for captured Palestinian militants, saying that even talk of doing so might endanger the hostages. A number of suspected gunmen were detained after members of the armed Islamist faction breached the Gaza Strip border on Oct. 7 and went on the rampage, killing over 1,200 people and kidnapping others, Israel said.

    Israel’s Justice Ministry said on Nov. 7 that a task force was discussing how to try the Palestinians who had been detained and secure “punishments befitting the severity of the horrors committed” for those convicted.

    Some of the relatives of the people held captive by Hamas in Gaza worry the publicity around the capital punishment debate could invite reprisals even as hopes of a deal to free some of them is growing.

    - Reuters

  • November 21, 2023 07:06
    WHO official says Gaza hospital situation ‘catastrophic’

    A top World Health Organization official described the hospital situation in Gaza as “catastrophic” on Monday, saying most are no longer functioning and what remains will likely be overwhelmed by thousands of births expected in the next month.

    The United Nations briefing came hours after a shell struck the second floor of a hospital in northern Gaza, killing 12 people, according to the Health Ministry and a medical worker. The ministry and the worker both blamed Israel, which denied shelling the hospital.

    - AP

  • November 21, 2023 06:48
    Japan “directly approaching” Houthi rebels who hijacked cargo ship in Red Sea

    Japan has said that it is “directly approaching” Houthi rebels, who recently hijacked an international cargo shop in the Red Sea, according to Al Jazeera.

    Tokyo announced on Monday that it is “communicating with Israel” in addition to other countries in an effort to get the Galaxy Leader released.

    The ship is notably owned by an Israeli businessman and is run by a Japanese company.The previous day, as the ship was travelling from Turkey to India, it was attacked by a group of rebels from Yemen. According to the group, Israel’s “heinous acts” in Gaza were the reason behind the attack.

    - ANI

  • November 21, 2023 06:42
    Israel battles Hamas near another Gaza hospital sheltering thousands

    A medical worker inside the facility and the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said a shell struck the second floor of the Indonesian Hospital, killing 12 people. Both blamed Israel, which denied shelling the hospital, saying its troops returned fire on militants who targeted them from inside the 3.5-acre (1.4 hectare) compound.

    Dozens of dead and wounded in airstrikes and shelling overnight flowed into Indonesian Hospital, near Jabaliya, said Marwan Abdallah, the medical worker there. He said Israeli tanks were operating less than 200 meters (yards) away and Israeli snipers could be seen on the roofs of nearby buildings. As he spoke on the phone, the sound of gunfire could be heard in the background.

    - AP

