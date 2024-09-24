GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Israel-Hezbollah conflict highlights: Lebanon says death toll in Israel’s strikes reaches 558

Lebanon’s Health Ministry raises two-day death toll from Israeli strikes to 558; Journalist working for a pan-Arab television is killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon

Updated - September 24, 2024 11:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
(Clockwise from top left): People, who fled their villages in southern Lebanon, take refuge at a school turned temporary shelter in the capital Beirut; Smoke billows over southern Lebanon as pictured from Marjayoun, near the border with Israel; Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a rocket, fired from Lebanon, hit a local municipality storage in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel; and Lebanese citizens who fled from the southern villages amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes Monday, sit in a pickup in Beirut. Photo: AFP, Reuters and AP

(Clockwise from top left): People, who fled their villages in southern Lebanon, take refuge at a school turned temporary shelter in the capital Beirut; Smoke billows over southern Lebanon as pictured from Marjayoun, near the border with Israel; Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a rocket, fired from Lebanon, hit a local municipality storage in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel; and Lebanese citizens who fled from the southern villages amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes Monday, sit in a pickup in Beirut. Photo: AFP, Reuters and AP

This live blog is now closed.

Lebanese health authorities on Tuesday (Sept. 24, 2024) raised the death toll from two days of Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah militants to 558. Palestinian officials in Gaza, meanwhile, said a new Israeli strike killed at least seven people in the southern city of Khan Younis. 

Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon: Highlights of September 23, 2024 coverage

Israel’s military says it will do “whatever is necessary” to push Hezbollah away from Lebanon’s border with Israel. The two countries have been trading fire since the Israel-Hamas war began. On Monday (September 23, 2024), Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, killing nearly 500 people and wounding more than 1,600 others.

Also read | Netanyahu accuses Hezbollah of using civilians as human shields

Thousands of people fled southern Lebanon, jamming the main highway to Beirut in the biggest exodus since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.

It’s a staggering one-day toll for a country still reeling from a deadly attack on communication devices the week before. Lebanon blamed the attacks on Israel, but Israel did not confirm or deny its responsibility.

Also read | Israeli strikes kill 492 in Lebanon’s deadliest day of conflict since 2006

Hezbollah launched more than 100 projectiles toward Israel on Monday (September 23), the military said, reaching deep into Israel including around the northern city of Haifa and parts of the occupied West Bank. Most of the missiles were intercepted but two people were lightly injured from falling shrapnel in northern Israel.

  • September 24, 2024 21:43
    U.S. officials in talks with allies to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Hezbollah

    White House Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said on Tuesday (September 24, 204) that the Biden administration officials were in talks with allies to find an off-ramp to the escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

    “We’re working on that in real time right here in New York and in capitals around the world,” Mr. Finer said in an appearance at an event hosted by the news site Axios on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York. “We’re not going to reveal all the details of those sensitive conversations, but we very much want that conflict to de-escalate.”

    Mr. Finer sidestepped questions about whether the fighting has already become the all-out war that the U.S. had been urging Israel to avoid with Lebanon as it continues its nearly yearlong conflict in Gaza. But he underscored that a “big war, a wider war” is in neither Israel’s nor Lebanon’s interest.

    - AP

  • September 24, 2024 21:36
    New airstrike in central Gaza kills 10 people, hospital says

    DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip Meanwhile in a central Gaza refugee camp, another Israeli airstrike killed 10 Palestinians on Tuesday (September 24, 2024), including four from the same family, and 11 others injured, according to Al-Awda Hospital.

    The strike hit a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp where six people including three women were killed in an earlier airstrike. The dead and wounded were taken to Al-Awda Hospital.

    - AP

  • September 24, 2024 21:22
    Israeli military says it killed a top commander in Hezbollah missile unit

    The Israeli military says it killed a commander with Hezbollah’s missile and rocket unit in a strike in Beirut.

    Ibrahim Kobeisi, who it said was responsible for launches toward Israel, was killed on Tuesday (September 24, 2024). The military said that “other key commanders” were with Kobeisi at the time of the strike, but it wasn’t mentioned as to whether any of them had been killed or injured.

    - AP

  • September 24, 2024 20:31
    Lebanese woman working for UNHCR, her son and a cleaner killed in Israeli airstrikes: U.N. agency

    BEIRUT The UNHCR in Lebanon says a woman who had been working for their agency for 12 years, one of her sons and a cleaner employed by the agency have been killed in Israeli airstrikes.

    The building where Dina Darwiche lived with her family was hit in a strike on Lebanon’s Bekaa region on Monday (September 24, 2024), UNHCR said. Her husband and another child were seriously injured. Hers and her younger son’s body was recovered from the rubble on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).

    Ali Basma, who worked as a cleaner for the agency in their office in Tyre for seven years, was killed in a separate strike in the south.

    The U.N. refugee agency said it was “outraged and deeply saddened by the killing of two beloved members of the UNHCR family in Lebanon.” It said the protection of civilians is a must under international humanitarian law.

    - AP

  • September 24, 2024 19:40
    Death toll reaches 560; thousands flee from southern Lebanon as all-out war nears

    Beirut The death toll from a new Israeli bombardment on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) climbed to nearly 560 people and thousands fled from southern Lebanon with the two sides on the brink of all-out war.

    Displaced families slept in shelters set up in schools in Beirut and the coastal city of Sidon. Hotels were quickly booked to capacity or rooms were priced beyond many family’s means, and those who did not find shelter slept in their cars, in parks or along the seaside.

    - AP

  • September 24, 2024 18:57
    Israeli airstrike hit building in southern Beirut, says Hezbollah TV station

    BEIRUT An Israeli airstrike hit a building in a southern suburb of Beirut on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) afternoon, a Hezbollah TV station reported. However, there was no immediate word on any casualties.

    Al-Manar TV, a group belonging to Hezbollah, reported the airstrike on the suburb of Ghobeiri, without providing any details.

    This attack came after a Monday (September 23, 2024) evening airstrike missed Ali Karaki, Hezbollah’s top military commander in south Lebanon, the group said.

    - AP

  • September 24, 2024 18:41
    Lebanon fires 10 more rockets into Israeli territory

    JERUSALEM On Tuesday (September 24, 2024) afternoon, a reservist was injured and shrapnel rained onto a northern Israel road. Israel’s military said that 10 more rockets from Lebanon were fired into Israeli territory.

    In two bouts, the rockets first targeted the Upper Galilee area and second, an area south of Haifa known as Eliakim. Rocket fragments from a rocket that was intercepted injured the Israeli soldier, the military said.

    Hezbollah said it had fired middle-range rockets at an Israeli army position in Eliakim.

    Israel’s military has now said that Lebanon has fired at least 110 rockets into Israeli territory since Tuesday (September 24, 2024) morning. On the other side of the border, Israeli strikes have killed over 550 people since Monday (September 23, 2024).

    - AP

  • September 24, 2024 17:03
    Journalist working for a pan-Arab television network killed

    BEIRUT A journalist working for the pan-Arab network Al-Mayadeen was killed in Israeli airstrikes while he was at his home in southern Lebanon, the network said Tuesday (Sept. 24).

    Hadi Al-Sayyed, 22, is the third journalist from the network killed in the ongoing conflict between the Israeli military and Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group. The network said he was wounded on Monday (Sept. 23) and died of his wounds on Tuesday.

    According to the TV station, Al-Sayyed worked for the Al-Mayadeen’s online section and was at his house in the town of Burj Rahhal near the southern city of Tyre when it was hit in the airstrike.

    Last November, Al-Mayadeen’s correspondent Farah Omar and cameraman Rabih Al-Maamari were killed in an Israeli strike while covering southern Lebanon.

    Reuters video journalist Issam Abdallah was killed in Israeli shelling last October while covering the clashes alongside colleagues from the news agency as well as reporters from Qatar’s Al-Jazeera TV and France’s international news agency, Agence France-Presse. His colleagues were all wounded but survived the attack. — AP

  • September 24, 2024 16:48
    Bombardment from Lebanon hits supermarket in Arab town in northern Israel

    JERUSALEM Bombardment from Lebanon damaged a supermarket in Israel’s Arab city of Tamra, where the majority of residents are Palestinian citizens of Israel.

    The attack spread fear through the community, which has no shelters. It was not immediately clear whether the supermarket was hit by a rocket that permeated Israel’s missile defence system or by shrapnel falling from an interception.

    “I came here immediately to see what exactly happened,” said Jamal Diab, a friend of the market’s owner. “I saw here lots of damage.”

    Mr. Tamra has no shelters, according to its Mayor, Mousa Abu Rumi. An Israeli state comptroller’s report found in 2018 that only 11 out of 71 Arab local communities have public shelters. 

    He told The Associated press that Tamra’s residents have been instructed to find “the most protected place” nearby to seek shelter when they hear rocket sirens go off. — AP

  • September 24, 2024 16:34
    Death toll from 2 days of Israeli strikes reaches 558: Lebanon’s Health Ministry

    BEIRUT Lebanon’s Health Ministry said that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon over the past two days of escalation has reached 558, including 50 children and 94 women.

    Health Minister Firass Abiad told reporters that 1,835 people have also been wounded since early Monday (Sept. 23). They were taken to 54 hospitals around Lebanon, he said.

    Mr. Abiad added that four paramedics were among those killed, and 16 paramedics and firefighters were among the wounded.

    Israel and Hezbollah traded strikes again on Sept. 24, 2024 sent thousands fleeing from southern Lebanon and put the two sides on the brink of all-out war.

    Displaced families slept in shelters hastily set up in schools in Beirut and the coastal city of Sidon. With hotels quickly booked to capacity or rooms priced beyond the means of many families, those who did not find shelter slept in their cars, in parks or along the seaside.

    Well-wishers offered up empty apartments or rooms in their houses in social media posts, while volunteers set up a kitchen at an empty gas station in Beirut to cook meals for the displaced.

    In the eastern city of Baalbek, the state-run National News Agency reported that lines formed at bakeries and gas stations as residents rushed to stock up on essential supplies in anticipation of another round of strikes on Tuesday (Sept. 24).

    The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it launched missiles overnight at eight sites in Israel, including an explosives factory in Zichron, 60 kilometres (37 miles) from the border.

    The Israeli military said on Tuesday (Sept. 24) morning that 55 rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, setting fires and damaging buildings. Military officials said they carried out dozens of airstrikes on Hezbollah targets, including on a cell that fired rockets overnight, and that tanks and artillery struck targets near the border. — AP

  • September 24, 2024 16:26
    Watch: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to people of Lebanon
  • September 24, 2024 16:11
    Central Gaza hospital receives bodies of two Palestinian children killed in Israeli airstrikes

    Teddy bears, symbolizing Gazan children who lost their lives since October 7, are displayed for sale at an exhibition organized by Qatar Charity, with proceeds donated to the people of Gaza in an act of solidarity, in Doha, Qatar on September 20, 2024.

    DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip A hospital in central Gaza said the bodies of two children killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday (Sept. 24) were brought there.

    The Awda hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp said the strike hit a group of people in the nearby Bureij camp, and also wounded six other Palestinians.

    The Health Ministry in the coastal territory, meanwhile, said Gaza’s hospitals received 12 dead and 43 wounded Palestinians over the last 24 hours.

    The latest fatalities brought the overall death toll in Gaza since the war began on Oct. 7 to 41,467, and 95,921 wounded, said the ministry, which doesn’t differentiate between combatants and civilians in its count. — AP

  • September 24, 2024 16:06
    Israel’s military says 100 rockets fired from Lebanon since early morning in second day of intense escalation

    Smoke billows over southern Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as pictured from Marjayoun, near the border with Israel, September 24, 2024. REUTERS/Karamallah Daher TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

    JERUSALEM Israel’s military said that 100 rockets had been fired from Lebanon into northern Israel since the early hours of Tuesday (Sept. 24) morning, setting several fires and damaging buildings in the country’s north in the second day of much-intensified hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

    The rockets came in five volleys throughout the morning, the largest of them containing 50 rockets toward the Upper Galilee area. The military said it had struck the launchers where the rockets were fired. Another heavily-targeted area was southeast of the Israeli city of Haifa.

    Rocket sirens blared throughout the morning in the country’s north. A video circulating on Israeli media showed explosions on a highway, with drivers pulling over and lying on the ground next to their vehicles.

    Galilee Medical Center, a northern Israel hospital, said that two patients arrived to the hospital with minor head injuries from a rocket falling near their car. Several others were being treated for light wounds from running to shelters and traffic accidents when alarms sounded.

    Hezbollah has been sending heavy volleys of rockets into Israel as Israel intensifies its operation in Lebanon. In Monday, Israeli strikes killed nearly 500 people, Lebanese health officials say, and Israel’s military ordered the south of the country evacuated. — AP

  • September 24, 2024 15:53
    Southern Lebanese families find shelters farther north as they flee violence near the border

    People, who fled their villages in southern Lebanon, take refuge at a school turned temporary shelter in the capital Beirut on September 24, 2024.

    BEIRUT Lebanese families displaced from villages farther south slept in shelters hastily set up in schools in Beirut and the coastal city of Sidon. Some who did not find shelter elsewhere slept in cars and parks and on the seaside corniche.

    Monday’s (Sept. 23) heavy bombardment sent thousands fleeing from south Lebanon. Hotels in Beirut were quickly booked to capacity and apartments in the mountains surrounding the capital were snapped up by families seeking safe accommodations.

    Some offered up empty apartments or rooms in their houses in social media posts, while volunteers set up a kitchen at an empty gas station in Beirut to cook meals for the displaced.

    In the eastern city of Baalbek, the state-run National News Agency reported that lines formed at bakeries and gas stations as residents rushed to stock up on essential supplies in anticipation of another round of strikes on Tuesday (Sept. 23). — AP

  • September 24, 2024 15:09
    Satellite data shows a wide range of Israeli airstrikes targeted southern Lebanon

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates Data from fire-tracking satellites used by the United States showed the wide range of Israeli airstrikes that target southern Lebanon, an Associated Press analysis on Tuesday (Sept. 24, 2024) showed.

    NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System typically is used by experts to track wildfires across rural areas of the U.S. However, they also can be used to track the flashes and burning that follow airstrikes. That’s particularly true when an airstrike ignites flammable material on the ground, like munitions or fuel.

    On Monday (Sept. 23), Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, killing nearly 500 people and wounding more than 1,600 others. Thousands of people fled southern Lebanon, jamming the main highway to Beirut in the biggest exodus since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.

    Data from Monday show significant fires breaking out across southern Lebanon, stretching from the border with Israel as far north as Mashghara in the Bekaa Valley, some 20 kilometres (more than 10 miles) from the border. The area of the strikes is over 1,700 square kilometres (650 square miles).

    There were several areas that showed multiple, intense fires. One was near the southern coastal town of Naqoura, which hosts a base for the United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon known as UNIFIL. Others were in rural areas or villages.

    Since its creation at the start of Israel’s occupation of Lebanon from 1982 to 2000, the Shiite militia Hezbollah is believed to have stockpiled weapons and missiles throughout southern Lebanon as a deterrent to Israel. — AP

  • September 24, 2024 14:57
    United States Embassy in Jerusalem restricts employees from traveling to Israel’s north

    JERUSALEM The United States Embassy in Jerusalem has restricted American government employees from travelling to Israel’s north after a heavy exchange of fire between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group.

    The embassy said on Tuesday (Sept. 24, 2024) that employees require an armoured vehicle and prior approval to travel to a large region of the north that includes the bustling coastal city of Haifa.

    The U.S. State Department meanwhile urged American citizens to leave the country, where Israeli strikes killed nearly 500 people on Monday (Sept. 23, 2024) . — AP

  • September 24, 2024 14:19
    Israel and Hezbollah launch new attacks after deadly day in Lebanon

    Israel struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and the Iran-backed group attacked military facilities in northern Israel on Tuesday (September 24, 2024), increasing fears of a full-blown conflict after Lebanon suffered its deadliest day in decades.

    Israel’s military said it hit dozens of Hezbollah targets overnight, a day after carrying out airstrikes against the armed group which Lebanese authorities said killed nearly 500 people and sent tens of thousands fleeing for safety.

    Hezbollah said it targeted several Israeli military targets overnight including an explosives factory 60 km into Israel, which it attacked with Fadi rockets around 4 a.m. It said it also attacked the Megiddo airfield near the northern Israeli town of Afula three separate times overnight.

    -Reuters

  • September 24, 2024 14:17
    Israel-Hezbollah conflict: All you need to know about the escalating cross-border tension

    Many fear the escalating violence could lead to an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah, which would further destabilise a region already shaken by the fighting in Gaza. Both sides have said they don’t want that to happen, even as they have defiantly warned of heavier attacks.

    Here are some things to know about the situation:

    Israel-Hezbollah conflict: All you need to know about the escalating cross-border tension

    Escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah threatens all-out war, with deadly attacks and mounting tensions.

  • September 24, 2024 13:04
    Israeli strikes kill at least 7 in Khan Younis

    In this September 4, 2024 picture, Palestinians take shelter from the Israeli bombardment at a school in Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip.

    DEIR-Al-BALAH, Gaza Strip Palestinian officials say Israel’s strikes early on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) killed at least seven people in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis. At least 15 others, including women and children, were injured in the strikes, they said.

    The civil defence said the dead include five people who were killed in a strike on the Abu Harb family house in the Qizan al-Najjar area. The strike also wounded at least 10 others, it said.

    Another strike hit a house in the Tahlia area in Khan Younis, killing at least two people and wounding five others, according to the rescue service. The casualties from both strikes were confirmed in hospital records in Khan Younis.

    Israel says it tries to avoid harming civilians but rarely comments on individual strikes.

    Gaza’s Health Ministry says over 41,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war. It does not say how many were fighters, but says a little over half were women and children.

    The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250. Around 100 of the captives are still being held in Gaza, and a third of them are believed to be dead.

  • September 24, 2024 12:52
    United Arab Emirates airlines cancel flights to Lebanon

    DUBAI, UAE Airlines in the United Arab Emirates, a key East-West travel hub, cancelled flight on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) to Lebanon over the ongoing cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah.

    Long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad canceled flights, as did FlyDubai, the low-cost carrier.

    The United Arab Emirates, which reached a diplomatic recognition deal with Israel in 2020, is home to a large Lebanese population. — AP

    A Lebanese Middle East Airlines (MEA) plane is parked on the tarmac of Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, in Beirut, Lebanon on September 24, 2024. Photo: Reuters

  • September 24, 2024 12:45
    Netanyahu accuses Hezbollah of using civilians as human shields

    People take cover as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from Lebanon, in Haifa, northern Israel, on September 23, 2024. Photo: AP

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hezbollah has been using Lebanese civilians as human shields, addressing residents of the neighbouring nation in a video statement shortly after the Israeli army announced it had struck 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

    “It placed rockets in your living rooms and missiles in your garage,” he said.

    He also warned Lebanese people to move away from danger as the Israeli military pounded Hezbollah targets in the country’s south and east on Monday (September 23, 2024). — AFP

    Netanyahu accuses Hezbollah of using civilians as human shields

  • September 24, 2024 12:37
    Israel launches intense airstrikes in Lebanon, killing over 492 people

    Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday (September 23, 2024), killing 492 people, including 35 children and 58 women, as the Israeli military called on residents to immediately evacuate places where it claimed the Hezbollah militant group stores weapons.

    Thousands of people fled southern Lebanon, jamming the main highway to Beirut in the biggest exodus since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war. More than 1,645 people were wounded in the strikes, the Health Ministry said, a staggering one-day toll for the country.

    The Israeli military said it hit more than 1,600 targets on Monday (September 23) linked to Hezbollah weapons sites. It said it was expanding the operation to include areas of the Bekaa Valley, along Lebanon’s eastern border.

    Residents of different villages in southern Lebanon posted photos on social media that they said showed their towns that were being struck.

    The wave of airstrikes came after a day after Hezbollah fired over 100 rockets into northern Israel, with some landing near the city of Haifa.

    Hezbollah’s rockets were in response to an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb on Friday (September 20, 2024) that killed a top Hezbollah military commander and more than a dozen members, along with civilians including women and children.

    Last week, thousands of communications devices, used mainly by Hezbollah members, exploded in different parts of Lebanon, killing 39 people and wounding nearly 3,000. Lebanon blamed the attacks on Israel, but Israel did not confirm or deny its responsibility. — AP

    Israeli strikes kill 492 in Lebanon’s deadliest day of conflict since 2006

Published - September 24, 2024 12:37 pm IST

Related Topics

Israel / unrest, conflicts and war / Live news / Lebanon

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.