Live

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israeli strikes on Gaza kill at least 7 as people flee south Lebanon

Thousands of people fled southern Lebanon, jamming the main highway to Beirut in the biggest exodus since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.

Updated - September 24, 2024 12:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Lebanese citizens who fled on the southern villages amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes Monday, settle at a waterfront promenade in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon on September 24, 2024.

Lebanese citizens who fled on the southern villages amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes Monday, settle at a waterfront promenade in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon on September 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Palestinian officials say Israel’s strikes early on Tuesday (September 23, 2024) killed at least seven people in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis. At least 15 others, including women and children, were injured in the strikes, they said.

Israel’s military says it will do “whatever is necessary” to push Hezbollah away from Lebanon’s border with Israel. The two countries have been trading fire since the Israel-Hamas war began. On Monday (September 23, 2024), Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, killing nearly 500 people and wounding more than 1,600 others.

Thousands of people fled southern Lebanon, jamming the main highway to Beirut in the biggest exodus since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.

It’s a staggering one-day toll for a country still reeling from a deadly attack on communication devices the week before. Lebanon blamed the attacks on Israel, but Israel did not confirm or deny its responsibility.

Hezbollah launched more than 100 projectiles toward Israel on Monday (September 23), the military said, reaching deep into Israel including around the northern city of Haifa and parts of the occupied West Bank. Most of the missiles were intercepted but two people were lightly injured from falling shrapnel in northern Israel.

  • September 24, 2024 12:52
    United Arab Emirates airlines cancel flights to Lebanon

    DUBAI, UAE Airlines in the United Arab Emirates, a key East-West travel hub, cancelled flight on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) to Lebanon over the ongoing cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah.

    Long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad canceled flights, as did FlyDubai, the low-cost carrier.

    The United Arab Emirates, which reached a diplomatic recognition deal with Israel in 2020, is home to a large Lebanese population. — AP

    A Lebanese Middle East Airlines (MEA) plane is parked on the tarmac of Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, in Beirut, Lebanon on September 24, 2024. Photo: Reuters

  • September 24, 2024 12:45
    Netanyahu accuses Hezbollah of using civilians as human shields

    People take cover as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from Lebanon, in Haifa, northern Israel, on September 23, 2024. Photo: AP

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hezbollah has been using Lebanese civilians as human shields, addressing residents of the neighbouring nation in a video statement shortly after the Israeli army announced it had struck 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

    “It placed rockets in your living rooms and missiles in your garage,” he said.

    He also warned Lebanese people to move away from danger as the Israeli military pounded Hezbollah targets in the country’s south and east on Monday (September 23, 2024). — AFP

  • September 24, 2024 12:37
    Israel launches intense airstrikes in Lebanon, killing over 492 people

    Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday (September 23, 2024), killing 492 people, including 35 children and 58 women, as the Israeli military called on residents to immediately evacuate places where it claimed the Hezbollah militant group stores weapons.

    Thousands of people fled southern Lebanon, jamming the main highway to Beirut in the biggest exodus since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war. More than 1,645 people were wounded in the strikes, the Health Ministry said, a staggering one-day toll for the country.

    The Israeli military said it hit more than 1,600 targets on Monday (September 23) linked to Hezbollah weapons sites. It said it was expanding the operation to include areas of the Bekaa Valley, along Lebanon’s eastern border.

    Residents of different villages in southern Lebanon posted photos on social media that they said showed their towns that were being struck.

    The wave of airstrikes came after a day after Hezbollah fired over 100 rockets into northern Israel, with some landing near the city of Haifa.

    Hezbollah’s rockets were in response to an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb on Friday (September 20, 2024) that killed a top Hezbollah military commander and more than a dozen members, along with civilians including women and children.

    Last week, thousands of communications devices, used mainly by Hezbollah members, exploded in different parts of Lebanon, killing 39 people and wounding nearly 3,000. Lebanon blamed the attacks on Israel, but Israel did not confirm or deny its responsibility. — AP

Published - September 24, 2024 12:37 pm IST

